Theatre

Two plays on stage

Ruchika, New Delhi, brings The Dark Road and Devyani to Bengaluru

The Dark Road , a dramatisation of a novel by Ma Jian, is directed by Feizal Alkazi. The play will be staged on August 6 at Ranga Shankara at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Ruchika will also stage the play Devyani, from The Mahabharata, which is also written and directed by Alkazi. The Mahabharat is fascinating because of the complexity of its characters, each one a flawed personality living in a world of dharma and adharma that they question in their own way. The play, says Alkazi, does not contemporarise these characters but rather tried to create an alternate world, full of the sounds and smells of the forest, a pristine world, an unknown impenetrable forest. A place to lose yourself, a place to fulfill your desires.

Devyani will be staged on August 7 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Both plays will be staged at Ranga Shankara and tickets, priced at ₹ 200 will be available on bookmyshow and at the venue.

