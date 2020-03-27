Social distancing has brought us closer : Chandradasan

Theatre practitioner and writer Chandradasan, founder and artistic director of Lokadharmi Centre for Theater, was to travel to Mysuru for a three-day theatre programme, March 27 – 29, at Rangayana, this World Theatre Day – “it was to celebrate the space, the artists and meeting each other. But that didn’t happen because of the Covid-19 calamity.” The disappointment of the event not happening may or may not happen, but Chandradasan sees this as an opportunity to reconnect with each other. “This is a shut down, but all of us are in touch online and connected,” he says over the phone.

Social distancing has brought his community of theatre practitioners, like others, too. “We have been speaking to each other and keeping morale up. Isolation is not easy, I get messages saying as much, but we are not alone. Each of us is getting in touch with friends we have not been in contact with for years. Picking up the phone and asking, ‘where are you? Are you ok?’ Strangely the isolation has brought us closer.” Although he is optimistic about the current situation passing, he is worried about what is to follow.

The economic after effect which would without doubt impact theatre practice as well. “Corona will pass. We don’t yet know the extent of the tragedy yet, especially on the economy. We need to relax – plan, rethink and re-evaluate. We can longer think of productions that cost a lot – instead think small and local. Activities that would inspire confidence and help get them back on their feet.”

This is a time for theatre too, from a distance. He is to be part of United States-based This Is Not A Theatre Company’s (TINATC) project – an online collage of performances (videos) by artistes across the world. “It can be of any kind – a poem recited, a song sung, theatre performance.” He is planning a 15-minute rendering of a character from Malayalam literature. “Which or who, I have not decided. I have to record it and send it over the next couple of days.”