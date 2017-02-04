‘Theatre is the new trend’

Feroz Abbas Khan is known for giving voices to the voiceless. In Salesman Ramlal, it was a voice asking for dignity in exit and Dinner with Friends reflected voice of those suppressed and repressed in marriage – something which is not openly stated. Likewise, Mahatma versus Gandhi gave a chance to the voice of a son who was and could not be heard while Tumhari Amrita was the voice of love. “It is not me but the playwright who is giving the voice I am merely passing it on,” interrupts Khan. “I am attracted to different voices that need to be heard. More so when they are hesitant and in great pain and anguish,” explains the well known theatre director who has helmed two films as well. With his latest production, Mughal-e-Azam , he has surprised his audience and the theatre fraternity. Having consistently zeroed on contextual subjects, his plays, shorn of embellishments, convey what they set out to in a minimalist approach. In other words an antithesis of the grandeur that Mughal-e-Azam stands for.

In Delhi for the inaugration of the 19th Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) as a special guest, Feroz gives his take on Mughal-e-Azam and the emergence of a disturbing scenario.

Excerpts:

On BRM’s theme this year – “Whose Theatre is it anyway”

Theatre cannot be said to belong to either actor or writer or director or choreographer or others. Theatre is bigger than all of them put together. While those putting up play have apprehension, the audience has expectations. Everyone involved come together with the purpose of giving a theatrical experience to the audience that is to provide excitement, to provoke and convey what is happening around us.

A play is staged to share something with others. It has to be a new idea and new insight, worth sharing. A play cannot be self-indulgent. I present a play on my terms but with the objective of sharing something with audience.

On the catalyst for the stage adaptation of “Mughal-e-Azam”

Mughal-e-Azam is the most audacious piece of work I have done. People have such powerful memories about the film and its principal stars, that any attempt to recreate the classic is considered blasphemous. We have paid a homage to the original creation of K.Asif in a different medium.

The National Centre for Performing Arts and Shapoorji Pallonji Group had only one brief – ‘the play must make us proud and should be of the highest international standards’. Some of the finest people joined hands and created this huge production that we are very proud about.

The reason I did it was because in all spheres of life in India efforts are being made to be at par with international standards and we have been successful in that. In theatre so far it has been very apologetic and I wanted to break that.

The other reason was that I wanted to challenge myself by attempting this production which could have been my biggest failure. When I decided to do it people in private said it was impossible but after watching it they were stunned and admired it. For me, it was to simply doing a huge musical which had to be exciting and that is what I did. That is the driving force and the rest of it is all post-event analysis (laughs).

A scene from “Mughal-e-Azam”

On creative collaboration with Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Chhabra on “Mughal-e-Azam”

Both are from different schools. With Manish it just happened. The production at this scale required more than just our imagination. Manish who comes from a school of excess and extravaganza is a terrific artist who brought in new thoughts and ideas to costumes. Together, we were able to create a conversation which has left a deep impact on the presentation. The synergy was terrific. His enthusiasm was infectious and he took the play to a different level.

Mukesh Chabbra is the finest casting director we have. His theatre background helped in casting the right actors. To be very honest, I personally do not know many people as I am not that social and outgoing. Mukesh, with a much wider network, helped us explore new and more talent. So it was great collaboration.

On mega theatre productions becoming a trend

I think ‘theatre’ is the new trend, not necessarily mega theatre production. The audience is growing in numbers, people are very excited to watch live performances. The abysmal quality of Hindi films is driving them to theatre. I have been travelling across the country and have seen street plays being used to educate the communities on social issues. All kind of theatre is being performed with huge commitment and fine skill across the country.

On theatre reflecting social concerns

If theatre does not connect with the contemporary concerns of the society, it becomes irrelevant quite fast. Indian theatre largely does hold a mirror to the society. For example, Mohandas by Waman Kendre, on which a film too has been made, is a fine play which brings to fore the case of a Dalit suffering despite having merit. Same goes for Shafaat Khan’s Shobha Yatra which depicts the stark reality of the times we live in and Gandhi Aadva Yeto which is very contextual.

On new experiments in theatre like use of installations and paintings

They use theatre devices to dramatise and perhaps provoke the audience. They are theatrical but not a theatre performance. The actor will always remain central to a powerful drama experience.

On freedom of expression being suppressed

Mind you voices have not ceased they are very much there. Only they do not get amplified. When I go to villages and small towns I do hear them but the fact is that nobody is listening to them in cities and among those who matter. We have created our own world and alternative reality which has phony voices which bars these voices.

The curtailment of liberty and freedom has not stopped people from expressing their views. My film Dekh Tamasha Dekh was very direct. Having said that I feel people have become more careful unlike past. It is because those who are to protect are either with the perpetrators or are turning a blind eye to what is being done. Take the case of Jaipur, where (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali, being a soft target, was slapped and threatened. What is amazing is that he has not even filed an FIR or taken up his case. It is silence in full view of public. This is a terrifying and disturbing scenario.

Censorship has ceased to be relevant as even when a film is passed, a group of people can stop it, forcing the filmmaker to either tender a apology or strike a deal like Karan Johar did. Censorship is nothing as compared to mob power.

From reading about risk to courting it

I was always in theatre from the time I joined college. However, it could not be an earning profession and I had to have some education and skill to pay my bills. My meeting with Jennifer Kapoor, Peter Brook and watching Ratan Thiyam’s works changed all that. I decided to become a theatre professional at a huge risk.