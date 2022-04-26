Watch | Theatre groups perform at Kodai Nataka Vizha

April 26, 2022

The theatre festival has served as a great platform for both amateur and established theatre groups.

The 12-day annual drama festival, Kodai Nataka Vizha, that showcases new and established theatre groups, began on April 22, 2022. Every year, over 30 awards, and 12 rolling trophies are given under various categories. The rolling trophies have been sponsored by theatre personalities such as S.Ve. Shekher, and troupes such as Stage Creations and UAA. Most fittingly, the Best Director trophy has been instituted by K. Balachander, while the one for the best story writer, by Kartik Rajagopal himself. With a view to promote audience participation, cash prizes are also awarded for the two best reviews of each play. Troupes that win the first and second prizes are awarded subsidies of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively, if their plays are staged 10 times before March 31, the following year.



