Love for Urdu and theatre define Hyderabad-based Darpan Theatre’s decade-long journey

As a tribute to dramatist Badal Sircar, (July is his birth anniversary), Hyderabad-based Darpan Theatre is set to stage the Hindi play Pagla Ghoda which deals with gender roles and other social constructs. In the play, as four men in a crematorium discuss a young woman’s death, skeletons tumble out from their past. The villain of Pagla Ghoda is ‘patriarchy’ and the men are as much ‘the perpetrators as victims of the wretched system.’

“The play shows how patriarchy affects both genders in different ways and damages society. Every construct, be it of religion or philosophy, unless questioned, stagnates. If we do not critique the negative aspects of social norms, we cannot build a better society,” says Darpan’s co-founder Danish Ahmed who along with Ali Ahmed and Rahul Kamelakar, launched Darpan in 2012.

A decade in theatre

The core team: Danish Ahmed, Ali Ahmed and Rahul Kamelakar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This year marks a decade for Darpan Theatre which curently has 25 artistes from various fields, including its founders. Ali, who scripts, directs and acts, is an MBA-turned-designer running Emma Designer Studio in Banjara Hills. While Danish acts and takes care of the production, Rahul, the actor, works in Star Hospital. Bound by their passion for acting, childhood friends Ali and Rahul had been part of Koshish, a theatre group of the Confederation Of Voluntary Organisations (COVA) during their college days and participated in street plays. While scouting for a place to rehearse, the duo met Danish at Vision Rainbow, a creative learning centre launched by Danish’s wife, Nausheen Ahmed.

Darpan means ‘Reflection’ and was coined as the group’s name by Ali, as they aimed at mirroring society. Their plays highlight issues faced by people. With 11 Urdu and 12 Hindi productions in 10 years under their belt, reality is never far away when Darpan is on stage. “When presented in a comic/contemporary way, any theme can be thought-provoking,” believes Ali, who played khala (aunt) in the comic play Khatarnak Khala (2016). Exuding the Dakhni flavour, the play that has been staged 15 times so far highlights how elders who feel lonely and neglected express anger in myriad ways. Ali says, “We see such women often, a matriarch who tries to dominate everyone. She seems fearless with a strong voice but is actually in anguish.” Danish adds, “Our focus is to show how seniors neglected by children try to appear strong but their constant agony turns into anger.”

Darpan team | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jashn-e-Darpan, a two-day theatre festival featuring plays of prominent writers held in March 2018 and 2019, marks their anniversary celebrations. The event, which was not held for the past two years due to COVID restrictions, is being planned for September this year. From adapting Saadat Hasan Manto ( Sadak ke kinaare, Khol do, Thanda Gosht, Upar Neeche Aur Darmiyaan) to Ismat Chugtai ‘s stories ( Lihaf), Darpan has done plays in different genres including physical theatre and musical plays.

A scene from the play ‘Shahjahan’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With plans to continue doing meaningful productions, Danish says, “The love for Urdu and its fragrance is slowly fading. The language has no connection with religion and has its own beauty, value and essence. Our efforts are to preserve Urdu and show its khasiyat (speciality).”

Pagla Ghoda will be staged at Lamakaan on July 30;at 8pm;Ticket: ₹ 200 on bookmyshow.com