Theatre for a cause

From highlighting issues like water crisis, corruption in politics to social evils like human trafficking and plight of sex workers, this young theatre group has worked towards creating a social awareness of a plethora of issues. Formed in the year 2010 with a handful of students of GITAM University, Faces, The Theatre Club, has come a long way. Today, the 42-member team write their own scripts, direct the plays and perform at college festivals and at public places on several hard-hitting topics. Their latest street play ‘Dhande ki Gudia’ was a powerful performance by the young theatre artistes on the topic of human trafficking and sexual slavery.

“The main objective of Faces is to entertain and through that address a social issue,” says Yogesh Garimmela, a second year B.Tech student and vice president of the club. During the first year of its formation, the founding members Mohan Krishna, Swati, Rohit Bhosale, Anmol, Rahul and Fayazuddin, came up with social issues that they would perform within their college campus. In 2012, the theatre club participated in IIT Kharagpur’s Spring Fest and received good response for their performance.

“That was our first professional level performance,” says Vivek Ranjan, the president of the club. Enthused by the response, the theatre group went to participate in Spring Fest in subsequent years. “Our main motto is to get Vizag in the national level of theatre movement. We want to go for professional level competitions and see where we stand,” says Upasana and Dhanush Kumar, first year B.Tech students and the new members of the club. Last year, the theatre club won three competitions held at various colleges in the city including one at IIM Visakhapatnam’s maiden annual festival.

The members of the club are selected through two sounds of auditions held every year in categories of actors and scriptwriters. Students who know additional musical skills are also given an opportunity to be a part of the club. After their latest street play ‘Dhande ki Gudia’ garnered great response from the public, the theatre club now wants to work on the flaws of the script and release it on You Tube.

“We are currently working on the play and plan to send it for national level theatre competitions,” says Ranjan. To have a better reach among the student community in Vizag, the theatre club will be holding auditions shortly to include others from various colleges in the city.

“Our goal is to expand Faces from a theatre club to a dramatics society,” they say. Follow their activities on their Facebook page.