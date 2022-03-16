Theatre Akku’s ‘Komaligal’ explores sexual oppression and abuse of women

This four-play anthology in Tamil looks at sexual oppression and abuse of women by drawing inferences from real incidents

Five months; many conversations with activists; trawling through court judgements and a whole lot of unlearning — the core of ‘Komaligal’, a sixty-minute-long Tamil theatre anthology can be described in as many words. While these may not be enough to define the lived experiences of women in the modern world, they sure do lead us to a starting point. Which is precisely what Theatre Akku hopes to do, through this play directed by MV Vetri. To be premiered this week, ‘Komaligal’ answers some difficult yet pertinent questions surrounding the sexual oppression of women through dramaturgy.

With a rather populous writing room — four writers — the anthology is a labor of research. Krishna, one of the writers says, “We started writing in the month of October 2021. We had a lot to learn from the whole process. We had to go through various stories of many women, from different backgrounds, social standing and locations from across the country. After all the research, we compiled a set of stories which we felt were very necessary to be spoken about.” While these are real-life incidents that the audience might have already come across, the play enables the viewers to look back and analyse their own immediate reactions.

A lot of the research was done by reading through judgements and understanding how the judicial system treats a case pertaining to sexual abuse The fact that a survivor’s account is almost always met with skepticism, was something to be addressed. “We also read many articles by survivors who wrote about their own experiences apart from news reports and the like,” adds Krishna, citing an example, “A major part of our research was based on the infamous Nirbhaya case. We went through many documentaries that came after, and looked at what kind of representation is required at this point.”

It was not an easy process, adds Vetri. “The play goes through an intense emotional journey, and so we had to be very conscious of how we treat it, since it is a very sensitive topic in itself,” he says.

Vetri hopes to take this show beyond the niche audience. If the play at least comes close to breaking one survivor’s trauma, he would consider it a win. “It’s a small effort in that direction,” he says. In subsequent shows, they will bring mental health professionals and counselors to lead interactive sessions with the audiences. “We are currently in talks for taking the play into prisons, small scale cottage industries, factories and women collectives, apart from performing in public. Our aim is to spread awareness, without consciously trying to do so. This is where the importance of entertainment comes,” says Vetri.

‘Komaligal’ will premiere in Alliance Francaise of Madras on March 18, 7 pm. It will also be performed in DakshinaChitra Museum on March 19.