The Tamil play Roudhiram Pazhagu was about creating a safe space for women

The play, based on a true incident, could have adopted a more convincing approach to convey a social message

Published - July 03, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Suganthy Krishnamachari
Suganthy Krishnamachari
A scene from the play Roudhiram Pazhagu.

A scene from the play Roudhiram Pazhagu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Before Komal theatres’ play Roudhiram Pazhagu began, Dharini Komal (story and direction) announced that it was based on the Nirbhaya rape case, which shook the nation some years ago. But it turned out that it was not based on the crime, but was mostly a recounting of the exact events of the case. Only the name Nirbhaya had been changed to Deepika. The kernel of an idea stemming from an actual event is understandable. But a reproduction of what happened could have been handled better. However, Dharini must be complimented for a few additions, like the reactions of the politicians.

While the opposition leader wants to make capital out of the tragedy, the ruling party wants to turn public attention away from the case. The party in power decides to plant stories in the media about the immorality of Deepika. The media sensationalises the case, adding juicy, but completely false details while reporting on the case.

A feeble attempt

Raudiram pazhagu is a line from poet Bharati. Learn to be angry, says the poet. Righteous anger is necessary. Parents who lose a child under such circumstances will, naturally, be shattered. But fury against the perpetrators will soon rise to the surface. Not much anger was evident in the play. A feeble attempt at justification of the title came towards the end, when society was asked to be vocal in its protests. The play might have been more convincing if it had talked about women learning self-defence techniques, or about how laws can be changed to ensure that juveniles do not escape condign punishment.

Lawyer Sangeetha’s arguments in court were more like homilies about how women can no longer be taken for granted, etc. Anu Kannan, as the mother of the victim, portrayed her emotional devastation vividly. But even she didn’t show anger. There was a certain placidity about the play, which felt totally out of place.

Friday Review / tamil theatre / theatre

