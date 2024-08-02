ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil play Kongai Thee highlights the contemporary relevance of Silappadhikaram

Published - August 02, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Written by Indira Parthasarathy, the play stuck an emotional chord with the audience.

Suganthy Krishnamachari
Suganthy Krishnamachari

Kongai Thee was staged at Alliance Francaise in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Shraddha’s latest play Kongai Thee, written by Indira Parthasarathy shows us the contemporary relevance of Silappadhikaram. The writer’s powerful lines struck a deep chord with the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play opens with Kovalan (Swaminathan) returning home after a long absence. He flatters Kannagi, and tells her that it is wrong for a woman to be lovely and not be aware of it. But as a jealous lover, he is angry when Madhavi later says the same thing to him.

Madhavi points out the double standards that the world has. Cauvery does not spurn the Chola king, because he has conquered the Ganges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the dharma laid down for a man — that he can seek comfort in the arms of another woman and yet come back to his wife, as if nothing has happened. The dramatist points out that Madhavi’s dance is priceless but sadly, Madhavi has a price. Kannagi and Madhavi are victims, not of fate, but of a social system that puts them in straitjackets. Kovalan accuses Madhavi of being incapable of true love, because she is only a courtesan. And Madhavi retorts that women like her were created, so that men would realise the greatness of their wives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The play also stood out for its music and well-choreographed dance | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Kavitha Shivakumar as Kannagi played her role with aplomb, first as a meek, unquestioning wife and then as an avenging woman. But this is a role that offers scope for action. Madhavi’s is the more difficult role to play.

Preethi, as Madhavi, scored through her mischievous smiles, her sarcastic jibes, and her quiet pain. The exchanges between the two narrators — Maadalan (Sabarish) and Devandhi (Janani) were lively.

The play brought alive an epic love triangle | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Music was by Janani, whose choice of ragas captured the emotions of the verses. Ragas Amritavarshini, Desh, Hamirkalyani and Vaasanti were used effectively in the Indira Vizha scene. Preethi’s choreography conveyed the essence of the verses. Traditional percussion instruments such as mizhavu and thudumbu were played by Sashidhar and Ashwin. Janani, who sang the songs, used a yazh as a drone. The use of ancient instruments lent an air of authenticity to the music. The instruments were sourced from URU band.

With Kongai Thee, Krishnamurthy has proved his mettle as a director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Friday Review

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US