The play, ‘Unjust Matters’ brings love and relationships to the centre stage

November 24, 2022 01:59 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

What happens when a married couple fall into a rut and problematic issues between them are swept under the carpet. The play, Unjust Matters deals with precisely one such couple whose daily grind leaves them with little time for each other.

Unjust Matters focuses on five days in the life of an urban couple in a strained relationship. “Due to an hour-long power cut each evening, the duo’s routine is altered and they end up having dinner together after many years,” says actor-director Varun Gyanchandani, founder of Home Productions. Their bond strengthens as the couple gets to know each other better through games, but events unfold differently with conversations on love, and relationships.

The 53-minute play has been adapted by Varun and Snigdha Bawa from Jhumpa Lahiri’s story The Temporary. Varun and Snigdha play the husband and wife respectively. “With just two characters, it was important to have the right balance. There were some tricky portions but we had to ensure the story doesn’t lean towards one side,” says Varun adding that multiple runs and reviews by friends helped them analyse their play objectively.

When it was first staged in September, Unjust Matters received a positive response from the audience. “That encouragement and appreciation has given us the confidence to stage it the second time.”

IT engineer Varun’s passion for theatre began during his college days in Bhopal. Living in Hyderabad since 2014, Varun has acted in around 40 plays and directed the plays Toba Tek Singh, Flock Flock Tick Tock, 12 Angry Jurors and Hey Bhagwan. A self-taught actor and director, Varun says, “I hone my skills by reading and writing and as an actor, playing different characters on stage helps me to understand and unravel the layers. Nobody’s perfect and I am learning every day.”

Varun looks forward to his next production Seagull on stage.

Unjust Matters to be staged at Rangbhoomi Spaces on November 26; Tickets ₹ 300; bookmyshow.com