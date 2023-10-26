HamberMenu
The play Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali in Hyderabad blends satire and wit with a Nawabi touch

The Faraz Khan-directed comedy play Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali to be staged this weekend in Hyderabad is also thought-provoking

October 26, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Actors of Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali

Actors of Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mumbai-based Black Box Productions brings its play Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali, a story full of satire and wit to Hyderabad. An adaptation of The Virtuous Burglar by renowned Italian playwright Dario Fo, the Hindi play written by Hasan Zaidi and directed by Faraz Khan is set in the Lucknow of the 1920s, a time when a telephone exchange had just come in as the British laid the lines for trunk calls.

Faraz Khan

Faraz Khan | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The scenario is slightly changed in the Hindi adaptation, informs Faraz, who worked closely with the writer. Dario Fo’s story has a burglar entering a rich man’s house and gets caught by the man and a lady who is not his wife. The duo’s manipulating tactics in making the burglar lie is a commentary on the conceited nature of the rich and the powerful.

In Kaun Salim.... , the burglar is replaced by a telephone line man who enters a nawab’s haveli. “Since it is is set in Lucknow, the audience can experience the beautiful flavour of Urdu; Javed Akhtar saab Urdu adab jisko kehte hain, woh ismein hai (Urdu adab that Javed Akhtar talks about is there in the play.” Without revealing much, Faraz says that the comedy has beautiful dramatic moments.

Comedy with drama

Hasan zaidi

Hasan zaidi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kaun Salim…was to be staged as part of a theatre festival in 2020 but that got cancelled due to lockdowns. This COVID-induced break gave the team time to work on the plot to enhance its nuances. The 75-minute play (“There is no break because I can’t compete with the world of Instagram; give the audience a break and they will snap out into a different zone through their smartphones”) is a bouquet of beautiful sounds - Hindustani - Urdu/Awadhi spoken by nawab sahab played by writer Hasan and colonial English by Lord Tully played by Faraz Khan, a colourful character representing the colonial past of India. “The intent was to make it comical but one shouldn’t miss the nostalgia too.”

Actors of Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali

Actors of Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Born in Saudi Arabia, Faraz’s family hails from Hyderabad; the actor had lived in the city for 10 years before moving to Mumbai. Now an actor, writer and director, Faraz worked in movies like Patiala House and Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus and straddles the world of theatre, cinema and television. Happy to bring his play to the city, he recalls, “Vaishali (theatre personality Vaishali Bisht) is my first mentor; she introduced me to the world of theatre.” Faraz had directed the play The Open Couple with Vaishali and Anuj Gurwara

The team set up goals to enhance the theatrical experience of Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali. The motivating factor was: “If Dario Fo comes to watch our play, he should be proud of us.”

Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali is to be staged thrice — on October 27, 28 and 29 at Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli ; Tickets: 499 on bookmyshow.com

