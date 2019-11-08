Saadat Hassan Manto and Ismat Chughtai, in lighter vein

“There is a notion that the conversations are mostly serious when two intellectuals meet. Writers are not always smoking, lost in thought and discussing important issues all the time. There’s a lot of light-hearted banter as well,” says theatre personality Suhas Bhatnagar, in the context of the play Ismat Aur Manto ki Chuhalbaaziyan, which will be staged in Hyderabad this weekend.

The play took two years to stage since its conception; it was first staged in August this year, but the heavy rains on that evening were a dampener. Later, the team staged the play to a small gathering of invitees at The Gallery Café. “This time, we are looking to reach out to a bigger audience, including a few university professors, before we stage the play in other cities,” says Bhatnagar, the scriptwriter for the play.

Captain S N Ahmed who has directed the play and essays the part of writer Saadat Hassan Manto, enacted a brief monologue when actors Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddique visited Hyderabad to promote their film Manto. Bhatnagar remembers, “Nawaz was enamoured by Ahmed’s performance and called it realistic.”

Capt S N Ahmed as Manto | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Likewise, Bhatngar lauds Seema Khan’s portrayal of Ismat and mentions, “Theatre personality Aslam Farshori who had met Ismat told us that Seema’s dialogue delivery was almost similar to that of Ismat.”

Ismat Aur Manto ki Chuhalbaaziyan is a 50-minute play with Seema Khan as writer Ismat Chughtai. “We intentionally wanted a shorter duration since the conversations unfold when Manto visits Ismat’s residence. It wouldn’t be engaging to show them indulging in a long conversation at one place,” says Bhatnagar.

The Urdu-Hindi play is a tribute to two of the pillars of Urdu literature. Bhatnagar calls them “buddies” who were comfortable in each other’s company, reviewing each other’s work, “In Urdu, chuhalbaazi means lighter talks. They had a lot to talk beyond their common passion for writing.”

Seema Khan as Ismat Chughtai | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Bhatnagar reveals that the play has references to both Ismat and Manto travelling together to Lahore, from Mumbai, when they received summons for their respective work, charged for obscenity. Citing another incident from the play, he adds, “There’s a scene where Manto imagines his nikaah with Ismat and both of them quarrel on a small issue. They shared that kind of rapport and the play highlights the years they spent in Mumbai.”

(Ismat Aur Manto ki Chuhalbaaziyan will be staged at Lamakaan, Hyderabad, on November 10, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets on bookmyshow.com_