The man behind 'Gujjubhai'

The Man With The Golden Pen

At the age of 78, Pravin Solanki travels every day by public transport from his home in an Eastern suburb (Ghatkopar) of Mumbai, to the office of the Bhavan’s Cultural Centre in the Western suburb of Andheri, where he helps coordinate programmes. The prolific Gujarati writer with 201 plays, ten films, several TV serials, novels, poems, essays and newspaper columns to his credit, over a career lasting over 60 years, says there is no great method to his prodigious output.

“There may have been more plays written by a playwright, but 201 plays that have been staged, must be a record,” he says, “or so I am told. To prove it, I need all kinds of information of when, where, etc., and instead of spending time collecting it, I might as well write more plays. After all, I have nothing to gain personally by setting a record. Fame, yes, but after I am gone, who will even remember?”

A writer as astonishingly prolific as Solanki, says he is totally disordered. “I don’t write for the sake of writing. I must get an order, and that tension forces me to write. I do not write regularly, but when I have deadline pressure, I don’t look at the time, I get disciplined and the words just flow. When a director tells me he has the date for a premiere, I start writing, even though I may not even have the germ of a story at that point. I don’t write my plays at home, I write during rehearsals, tweaking scenes and lines as we go along. I take suggestions from my director and actors — after all this is a collective art.”

The directors obviously have no problems with Solanki’s style of working. He has worked with 52 directors out which 85 plays were with Feiroz Bhagat, 26 with Kanti Madia, 16 with Arvind Thakkar, 15 each with Giresh Desai and Siddharth Randeria — all major names in Gujarati theatre. “About 90 per cent of my plays have been hits,” he says, matter-of-factly.

“The ideas of my plays are often from the Ramayan, the Mahabharat and Puranas. If people can’t identify them, it’s because I have read the epics and they haven’t! There are only nine plots, and we have to come up with permutations and combinations. I believe a play must have dialogue and action, so that even a visually and aurally impaired can enjoy it. I write commercial masala, which is very difficult, because there are too many people you have to please. But my technique is that I get a hook in every scene; my scenes do not end with someone saying, ‘let’s eat’ and a blackout. My plays are full of incident and action, they are not essays. While the play is on, people enjoy. They may come out and say ‘bewakoof banaaya’ (fooled us). I say, I did it deliberately, ‘banaaya, aur tum baney.”

He was instrumental in changing the way Gujarati plays were staged and created his own brand of theatre. “I lived for a few years of my childhood near the Bhangwadi Theatre (where traditional plays were performed) and was influenced by them, but did not want to emulate those musicals. My forte was social plays, thrillers and comedies. In the old days, plays used to have three acts, with three to four scenes in each act. I thought a blackout after every scene disturbed the audience. I wrote an act with one scene, and shortened the plays to two acts. That helped the producers too; they could do two shows in a day in different parts of the city. Zamana badal gaya hai (the world has changed), we too have to change with the times.”

Solanki believes his talent is God-given, nurtured by his school teachers., who encouraged him to read as well as to write. He was in school when he started writing plays for state competitions; when he was in the tenth standard he wrote a play called Vahale Didha Vish (The Beloved Gave Poison), which was performed all over the city after the competition and established him as a writer. Early in his theatre he acted and composed music too, but decided to specialise in writing. “No man can serve two masters,” he says, “my writing got me money, and at that point I needed it.” His education was interrupted by the untimely death of his father, and he had to take over the responsibility for his family. “A boy becomes a man only when his father dies,” he says, “I had to take up a job in an insurance company where I worked for six months, then I was told banks do a lot of theatre. So I joined Bank Of India and worked there for 36 years. They allowed me to continue with my theatre and I even rehearsed in the canteen. I won the inter-bank drama competitions three years in a row, and was never transferred from the main branch. I just signed the muster and sat at the same table for all those years.” He also lived in the same house in Ghatkopar for seventy years, watching the sleepy suburb grow, but seeing no reason to move.

Of all the directors he has worked with, he names Arvind Thakkar and Kanti Madia with whom he did his best work. “Arvindbhai was the kind of director who would work on a play so that the playwright was set aside, even then I’d say hats off. And Kantibhai told me that I could do the kind of plays the other directors wanted, but for him, I could do the kind of play I wanted to write. He didn’t care if it didn’t make money, had five-six sets or 25 actors. He gave me a free hand. Today, there are a few good directors, but most of them are just designers. Kanti Madia used to direct four commercial plays and one that was to his taste. Today, Gujarati theatre has become more about demand and supply”

If Solanki has written plays about subjects like brain transplant (‘Koi Bhintethi Aaina Utaro’), surrogate motherhood (‘Mrugjal Seenchine Ucheri Vel’) and euthanasia (‘Baan Shaiyya’), that were genre-breakers in Gujarati theatre, he is also credited with creating the rambunctious comic character of Gujjubhai for actor-director Siddharth Randeria, which made him one of the biggest stars on the Gujarati stage with plays like ‘Gujjubhai Banya Dabang’, ‘Lage Raho Gujjubhai’, ‘Rang Rangila Gujjubhai’ and others. Mein to dukaan khole baithe hoon, (I run a shop)” he says, “I am a tailor, I stitch according to the requirement of the customer. Left to myself, I would like to do aadhyatmik (spiritual) plays. But I also say that theatre should be primarily for entertainment, to enable the audience to dream of a better life. Reflection of society or upliftment of society is a byproduct. Today, theatre is the only strong medium for the language to survive. Who reads these days? My own grandson is stuck to his phone. When I write that a character went into the rasoda, a youngster learns that rasoda is kitchen in Gujarati. That is why parents bring their kids to watch plays,” says Solanki.

