The Madras Players’ Trinity, is set to tour the US and Canada

One of the stalwarts of the Carnatic music universe, Muthuswami Dikshitar, used to travel from kshetram to kshetram with his band of disciples and composed songs impromptu. Which is why many of his songs talk extensively of temple architecture, different deities, and other such observations. Nuggets of lesser known historical facts like this are what make up writer Seetha Ravi’s fictional world featuring the trinity of Carnatic music — Thyagaraja Swamy, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Shyama Sastry — in the form of short stories. It is in November 2018 that these interconnected worlds, under the translation of Prabha Sridevan, took to stage in the form of theatre interspersed with live Carnatic music, in a show titled Trinity. And now, The Madras Players’ Trinity, a PC Ramakrishna directorial, is all set to tour the US and Canada over the months of March and April.

“I had initially read Seetha Ravi’s stories translated by Prabha Sridevan in The Hindu Sunday Magazine, in 2017 over three consecutive Sundays,” recalls Ramakrishna, who went on to devise them into a single narrative that gives a glimpse into each of these musicians’ lives. The stories, in fact, were capable of lending a different experience because they combined starkly different performing art genres — live Carnatic music and drama, according to the director. It pushed the possibilities of musical theatre further. The decision to cast Carnatic musicians in major roles was another experiment that worked in the play’s favour. “And, these are musicians who have their own devout following in the music circle. We have Vijay Siva playing Muthuswami Dikshitar, Gayathri Venkataraghavan as Lalitha (wife of Shyama Sastri) and S Sunder as Thyagaraja,” says the director.

After a successful run in Chennai in November 2018, Trinity went on to be staged multiple times in different venues in the city and in Hyderabad. “During the Margazhi season, a lot of people who belong to the Indian diaspora felt that the play would work well, especially for the second and third generation of the Indian diaspora abroad,” says Ramakrishna, adding that a lot of children from younger generations are training in Carnatic music and other classical performing arts, especially in the US. And since the play is in English, it becomes all the more accessible for all kinds of audience. “We got a lot of feedback saying the English didn’t seem out of place. Language did not become an impediment, and this contributed largely to the success of the show,” adds Ramakrishna.

Interestingly, Ramakrishna has been directing five non-singing local actors from each of the cities they will tour, through Skype, over the last three months. They will be integrated with the team once they reach the city. “It was a novel exercise for me,” he says. “Owing to financial constraints, we are unable to take the entire cast. We are travelling with six major singers and four other characters from India, and have sourced two singers from the US who will travel with the group,” he says, adding that this has been an exciting exercise, a first for The Madras Players.

The play, on the whole, has not been tweaked in any way. However, more songs and content have been added to extend the play by 30 minutes, making it two hours and five minutes long. “In the US, the norm is two hours, and we had also realised that the songs have many takers,” says Ramkrishna. In addition, more recorded history about the stalwarts has been added to the narrative. Though the stories are different, they are woven together by a sutradhara who travels through them. While sometimes he is a part of the story; sometimes he is not. However, the most fascinating fact that ties all three together is: “All three of them are born in Thiruvarur, and have lived in and around Thanjavur at the same time,” concludes the director.

Trinity will be staged in Toronto, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Jose, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Dallas from March 7 to April 12.