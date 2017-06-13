The anatomy of a soldier

For all the Marathi mulgis and mulgas in the city who miss home, here is a chance to watch a play in Marathi this weekend. Organised by Mitramandal, Marathi drama Code Mantra will be staged in the city on June 18. A military-themed play, this is said to be one of the costliest Marathi productions because it brings a cast of 40 actors to the stage.

Directed by Rajesh Joshi and scripted by Sneha Desai, the lead actors include award-winning and acclaimed Marathi actors. Code Mantra is a captivating courtroom drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Already touted as a landmark play in the history of theatre, Code Mantra promises to challenge the very notion of patriotism and how its excess can be poisonous.

Playing the lead is Ajay Purkar who dons the role of a colonel. Mukta Barve who plays a lawyer. Among others, there are also 20 amateur actors in the play who will be seen performing for the first time on stage. Dinesh Pedanekar, the producer says: “It took us 40 days to rehearse for the play. Putting our heart and soul into it, this is the result of a lot of effort. The first-timers are getting a platform to perform since we are trying to promote local artistes.”

Dinesh adds that the play has been performed numerous times and won over 19 awards now. “But in Bengaluru, this is the first-of-its-kind. We are sure that those who understand Marathi will be able to connect with the play and enjoy it thoroughly.” Mitramandal, a Mumbai-based socio-cultural organisation strives to promote Marathi culture and is actively engaged in social work as well as conducting annual theatre plays for Marathi people in Bengaluru.

Catch Code Mantra at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield, on June 18 with two shows at 9.30 am and 2.30 pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow. Call 9900742344