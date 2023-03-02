ADVERTISEMENT

Adhikar, a set of two solo acts heralds International Women’s Day

March 02, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Sutradhar celebrates the brave spirit of women with two plays in Hyderabad

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy

Mila Deb as Dushala | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

These women on stage are strong, sensitive and fighting for a space of their own. Hyderabad-based theatre group, Sutradhar celebrates International Women’s Day with Adhikar, a set of two plays, in Bengali and Hindi titled Dhuli Kanya Dushala and Weekend respectively, on March 8. Directed by Vinay Varma, the plays narrate stories of two powerful women from different yugas seeking identity.’

Dushala is the story of the 101st child of Dhritarashtra and Gandhari from the Kaurava clan in the Mahabharata and Weekend is about a woman caught between love and memories.

Vinay Varma | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dhuli Kanya Dhushala was originally written as Thu Chataai and Dushala in Tamil and English by Pritham K Chakravarthy and translated by Rita Ghosh in Bengali. “There is little known about Dushala in scriptures ; Pritham has come up with this character after a lot of research,” says Vinay adding, “Dushala was a shadow to the mother. She had always felt neglected as her mother was keener on bringing up the 100 sons.”

Dushala was a script begging to be staged and the cosmos conspired to send a Bengali actor Mila Deb itching for a performance, says Vinay. Retaining the original references, Mila Deb in a 60-minute performance portrays Dushala’s different facets as a daughter, wife, mother and finally a woman fighting for space in a patriarchal society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From a trilogy

Mila Deb | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Taken from Nirmal Verma’s famous trilogy Teen Ekaant, the second play, Weekend performed by Ratika Sant Keswani in Hindi was something Vinay had wanted to do for years but did not have the courage. “I felt I did not have a grasp over the subject and its nuanced language. I wanted to absorb its essence and find a suitable actor who also had command over the diction.”

A scene from the play ‘Weekend’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The play gave the director an opportunity to explore the narrative structure to set it in one location (the script divides the stage into two — her room and the park where the protagonist watches the man and his daughter playing). “In the original, she reminisces through a tape recorder, but we used a diary to keep it contemporary and also subtly emphasise the importance of writing in today’s digital world.”

Vinay says that both plays helped him connect with his roots. “The exciting part was incorporating Odissi, Bharatanatyam and folk elements for mudras in Dushala. That’s the beauty of theatre; it teaches you constantly with every script and show and pushes your boundaries.”

Vinay hopes the plays will strike a chord with the audience. “More than a beautiful set, good looking actors and costumes, what eventually matters is the performance that’ll keep the audience hooked.”

Adhikaar features two solo acts to be staged at Lamakaan on March 4; Tickets: ₹250; bookmyshow.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US