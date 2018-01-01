Smashing patriarchy with stylish prose

Laurie Penny is tired. Very tired. It’s exhausting to get death threats and rape threats on a routine basis, to have to leave home after a bomb scare and to be constantly fighting the haters online. And for what? Mostly for just being an outspoken feminist. “It’s not just about physical threats but the atmosphere of constant psychological assault and that certain spaces online or in real life aren’t safe for you,” said Penny. “It’s a message that public space online is not for women. That the public discourse isn’t safe for women.”

Penny, 31, who was in the city for the Times Litfest in December last year, is a Brighton-based journalist and author of six books. She writes columns, essays and polemical thinkpieces on everything from sex work and trans rights to rape culture and political correctness, and has been referred to as radical and left-wing. Abuse is a standard occupational hazard. “You wouldn't be able to print any of it,” she said, waving her hand, when asked for specifics. It’s the usual stuff: about her looks, her abilities, her being in the public eye.

Now she’s taken one of the less offensive slurs and put it on the cover of her latest book of essays: Bitch Doctrine. “I do get my fair amount of you’re a bitch,” she said, lowering her voice a notch while uttering the word. “It's funny. When people meet me in person they’re like but ‘you’re nice’. What they mean is you’re small… you don’t look like the threat I thought you were. It all comes down to our bodies and what they assume that says about us.”

Penny is slimly built, with short hair, large spectacles and a devastating turn of phrase. Her writing contains fierce argumentation encased in terribly stylish prose. For instance, in her scheme of things, to smash the patriarchy you have to smash the organising capitalist principles that enable it in the first place. Ergo, abolish all work.

Penny became a feminist even before she became a teenager; a serendipitous encounter with some feminist books set her off on the path. In the nineties, teenage feminists were rarely spotted in the wild; as a 14-year-old, she knew only one other. Now in schools in the UK feminist societies have blossomed and students have even asked her questions on intersectionality and third wave feminism. “Christ almighty! Where did you guys come from?” she exclaimed. Then deadpanned: “oh the Internet.”

So is she saying, that the medium that gave us angry, anonymous trolls, is also the medium that helped nurture a new generation of feminists? “You hear ‘bullies are braver online when they’re attacking women’... But actually it is easier to be braver online,” she said. “It’s easier to experiment with different ways of being courageous online and that can also be a good thing.”

Penny has profiled the alt-right, and reported from last year’s Democratic and Republic national conventions in the US. Earlier last year she also attended the women’s march in Washington. It was a close a thing as could be to a utopia, with women from different feminist standpoints together. “It was this magical beautiful moment,” she said, incredulously. “For once in the history of feminism everyone was on the same page. I was like wow this is amazing. Holy shit! This is something massive [that] must have happened to make this happen. And a couple of weeks later it was back to infighting.”

But all fears that the revolution is being delayed because feminists are too busy disagreeing amongst themselves, might be unfounded. “Feminists have been fighting each other for about 200 years and we have managed to get quite a lot done in that time,” she said. “We are being too harsh on ourselves.”

But an equal world is still a work-in-progress. In her book she describes feminism as “an exercise in science fiction”. Wait, what? “The idea of a world beyond patriarchy is an exercise in speculative fiction,” she said. “Not necessarily utopia, but an imaginative exercise… A lot of ideas about how to liberate women from patriarchy involve technology.”

Meanwhile, as feminism itself has become normalised into the mainstream, the feminist hunger games are very much on. “It’s not enough to be the thinnest, the most beautiful, the tallest, now you also have to be the best feminist,” said Penny. “Or ‘she’s not a good enough feminist’. I don’t believe in shaming other women for that or saying is she feminist enough?” she continued. “We can all be critical of other people’s politics but it’s not a fight.”

Though Penny’s writing is hard and thoughtful, it isn’t designed to be evangelising – at least not in the traditional sense. “The point of political writing is not to persuade people with the opposite opinion to you,” she said. “What I think a lot of political writers do is write to move culture in a certain direction, to make people who may already have been thinking along those lines feel braver in having those opinions and to shift the discourse.”