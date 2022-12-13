School Of Rock, a musical on stage by Bethany High in Bengaluru

December 13, 2022 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Musicals are not new to Bethany High. The Bengaluru-based school will stage its 10th musical titled School Of Rock featuring 160 children on stage. “The children will act, sing and also play the instruments,” says Saroop Oommen, the director of the musical and the HOD of the theatre and music department of the school.

This particular musical was chosen for its powerful message according to Saroop. ”Children want to be heard. There is also the famous song ‘If Only You Would Listen’. Though the play provides a lot of laughs, its message comes through strongly.” Work began on the musical from October 1. “We have a different cast for the morning and evening shows,” Saroop says. The morning shows are for the schools and the evening shows are for the general public. “We have given each child a chance to be a part of this play.”

“The story is relevant to our education scenario. In the name of discipline and career goals, there is so much pressure on children to conform to a system. The play will have 15 songs ranging from rock to a smattering of ballads. The musical will have a live student band and a lot of technology too.”

School Of Rock will be staged at St John’s Auditorium on December 15, 16, 17 from 6.45pm. Proceeds from the show will go towards The Staff and Students Welfare Fund (which supports 23 families financially) and The Helpers Fund.

Donor passes on BookMyShow.

