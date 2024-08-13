ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Tipaturu is new Director of Rangayana in Mysuru

Published - August 13, 2024 02:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Satish Tipaturu studied computer science at Kalpatharu Technical College, but was drawn towards theatre and underwent a year-long training at Abhinaya Taranga School of Arts in Bengaluru before obtaining a diploma in theatre arts at Neenasam in Heggodu

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Tipaturu, the new Director of Rangayana in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Theatre director Satish Tipaturu has been appointed as the new head of theatre repertory Rangayana in Mysuru.

The appointment was announced by Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, along with the appointment of directors for five other theatre repertories in Karnataka.

Satish Tipaturu will be assuming charge on August 14.

The post of director of Rangayana in Mysuru had remained vacant ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka in May 2023. The former director Addanda Cariappa had resigned in May following the defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Satish Tipatur was born on January 29, 1971 in an artistic family of Tumakuru district.

Though he studied computer science at Kalpatharu Technical College, he was drawn towards theatre and underwent a year-long training at Abhinaya Taranga School of Arts in Bengaluru before obtaining a diploma in theatre arts at Neenasam in Heggodu.

For the last 25 years, Tipaturu has been engaged in acting, directing and education through his organisation Bhoomi Theatre.

He was awarded a fellowship from Drama Academy for the research paper ‘Evolutionary bases of theatre in our memoirs’. He has organised training camps, drama festivals and seminars, besides working as a director and resource person for a year-long playwriting camp for selected children.

Some of the plays in which he has acted are Haggada Kone, Sambhashivana Prasahasana, Ondu Payanada Kathe, Sahebaru Baruthare, and King Lear. The dramas directed by him include Chammarana Chaluki Hendathi, Godegalu, Neeli Kudure, and Hudukata.

