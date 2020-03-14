Emotions to the fore: Tennessee Williams’ ‘A Street Car Named Desire’ to be staged today

14 March 2020 13:03 IST

Storyboard Productions presents Tennessee Williams’ A Street Car Named Desire this weekend

Theatre director Sandeep Tadi of Storyboard Productions heaved a sigh of relief when two Corona samples tested negative in Telangana. He now looks forward to bring the timeless English play A Street Car Named Desire this weekend. He says, “We discussed the Corona issue with artistes to check if they were okay to stage the play. They have worked so hard for it and are excited to present it.”

Sandeep Tadi (in white tee) with David Jonas and Harika Velaga David | Photo Credit: By arrangement

This is Storyboard’s sixth production and their fourth English play. “Collessium Productions’ Preksha Trivedi has the rights for this play. It didn’t work out for them and offered the rights to us.” One of Tennessee Williams’s best works, the play opened in Broadway in 1947 and revolves around Blanche DuBois who visits her sister Stella, who is married to Stanley Kowalski in New Orleans. “Their lives take an unexpected turn with the arrival of Blanche, and what ensues is a roller-coaster ride of emotions and pretences,” he adds.

Considering the play’s iconic status, Sandeep is a bit nervous but unfazed by the pressure. “I love the play for its characters; Everyone is a victim of circumstances. Our focus is to present it in a way that the audience understands every character’s perspective. Cultures might be different but our emotions are same. At the end of the day, if the audience are able to connect, our play has hit the right chord.”

Once the actors were selected from different theatre groups, a reading session was held at Sandeep’s house at Gachibowli and the rehearsals continued at Phoenix Arena. The artistes were asked not to change the accent but to focus on correct pronunciation. In fact, Storyboard’s first play Charlie’s Aunt was a Victorian era play. “Our English is good enough for the audience,” he smiles. Set and lighting designer Junaid Ullah conceptualised the set for the period drama and art director Suresh Mupoor executed it.

Sandeep started his career by joining Samahaara’s acting workshop and worked as a stage manager for three years with different theatre groups. In 2015, he founded Storyboard Productions along with theatre actor David Jonas and Harika Velaga David. The team has made short films and also a film for police commissionerate for their initiatives in the IT corridor. “Storyboard is for those with an interest in any art form; be it poetry, storytelling or painting. We tell stories through different medium,” he says and adds, “We were anxious with the Corona news but surprisingly there was a slight surge in our ticket sales which encouraged us to go ahead with our show.”

(A Street Car Named Desire will be staged at Phoenix Arena on March 14 and 15; Tickets at bookmyshow.com)