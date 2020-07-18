Storyboard Productions’ virtual play reading: What’s the ‘Good Answer’

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad-based Storyboard Productions brings a virtual play reading on July 25 and 26

Storyboard Productions brings a virtual play reading Good Answer on July 25 and 26. Sandeep Tadi of the Hyderabad-based independent production house calls it a play reading with a twist. “The reading will be as dramatic as a performance,” he says.

Sandeep directs the play written by Mark Montgomery. The protagonist is Michael Kaminski (played by Jonas David), acting president of a small college in Iowa, USA stuck amid a protest, financial crisis, potential donor to impress, failing marriage and a talkative portrait. Kaminski untangles this mess to win the day with hilarious scenes full of wit and heart.

In pre-Covid times, they had staged the play twice at Phoenix Arena. The other members of the team include Adity Roy (Jo Ann Paige), Atul Rastogi (Philip Abernathy), Aneesha Dama (Margaret Kaminski), Harsh Garg (Butchie Wright) and Abhishek Edida (David Martin). Abhinav Rastogi plays the narrator, a special character to help audience stay in sync with the happenings.

About the play reading, Sandeep adds, “One can hear it as a radio play or watch how the actors dressed in their costumes use props and perform sitting in their chairs. ”

(Watch Good Answer via Zoom on July 25 and 26 , 7pm. Register on http://bit.ly/2ZpxEoU)