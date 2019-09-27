Bringing Roald Dahl on stage

In 2017, Shaan Katari Libby picked up a set of scripts — stage adaptations of Roald Dahl’s titles like Matilda and The BFG — at a museum dedicated to the author in Buckinghamshire, England. While she had earlier adapted Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2015) and Charlie and the Glass Elevator (2016), she was not well-versed with Dahl’s other stories, particularly James and the Giant Peach and Fantastic Mr Fox. Until now, that is. Next week, her students from A to Zee Creativity will showcase the two plays at the Alliance Francaise.

Over the last nine years, Libby’s brigade of youngsters have donned the greasepaint as rabbits, dwarves and giants. This year’s production will see over 35 children, aged between seven and 17, morph into gigantic ladybugs and nimble foxes, in costumes put together by Tehzeeb Katari (Libby’s mother).

Victor Paulraj is behind the set and lighting for the 45-minute plays. The music, composed by Anniroodh Kumararaja, is an arrangement of instrumental and light percussion — with influences from country music and more upbeat styles (think Martin Scorsese’s 1977 New York, New York).

Wily foxes and creepy spiders

Herding school-going children for rehearsals can be a task, accepts Libby, who ensures that only those who can commit to the hours are taken on. Now, with only a week to go, she says the cast are in the skin of their characters. “The foxes are wily enough, and the spider is actually getting a little creepy with her tentacles,” she laughs.

She also confesses to having tweaked the script a little to make the roles more socially relevant. For instance, in the original Fantastic Mr Fox, Mrs Fox stays back in the burrow with the excuse, “Darling, I am too weak”, while her husband and children devise a plot to outsmart the three farmers. In Libby’s version, Mr Fox hands her a gun, asking her to guard the house as he heads out. Interestingly, this change in script was suggested by the 11-year-old child who plays Mrs Fox, after a reading session. “She came up to me and said ‘Aunty, isn’t this sexist?’, which is when I realised,” says Libby. Conversations like these form an integral part of the rehearsals, with improv sessions interspersed, where the children are asked to respond to a situation while in character.

With four adaptations under her belt, one might think her fascination with Dahl would have dimmed. But Libby is hardly done — she is, in fact, planning a production of the author’s “more sinister” stories — because “they are life lessons”. Like with James and the Giant Peach, in which “he [Dahl] tells us that sometimes it is the marginalised who stand by you in the end. So you can’t just judge a book by its cover”.

James and the Giant Peach, and Fantastic Mr Fox will be staged at Alliance Francaise on October 3 and 4 at 7 pm, and on October 5 at 12 pm and 6 pm. Tickets for ₹300 and ₹500 at whistlepodu.com, or call on 9380599288.