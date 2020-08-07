Rangashankara gears up to face a new theatre world

Arundhati Nag, founder of Bengaluru’s famous Rangashankara, talks of how the intangible wealth of amateur theatre can survive the lockdown

‘Welcome to Rangashankara, please switch off your mobile phones so that there is no disturbance during the performance.’ These are the unforgettable opening lines that greet anyone who has watched a play at this iconic theatre in Bengaluru, delivered in the voice of the late playwright-actor Girish Karnad. Now, both Karnad and the performances are gone. And, ironically, it is the mobile phone that has come to the fore, with audiences watching digital play screenings.

Rangashankara, which once bustled with people and plays being staged six days a week, wears a desolate look today. Arundhati Nag, the founder of the theatre, speaks about what these unprecedented times mean to her as an actor and as someone running one of India’s most vibrant theatre spaces.

Rangashankara has been closed for four months now. How do you assess the impact?

In not-for-profit organisations like ours, money is never in surplus, but we have survived well. Now, there are no shows, no sponsorships. It is a situation so overwhelming we don’t know what to do. Each time we plan to reopen, there’s another lockdown. We are faced with questions. What are institutions like Rangashankara for? What is their role? What are the signals of stability I can give the theatre community?

All we have been able to do is reach out to groups. Is there a new way of performance they are thinking of? I have always opposed the digital route; I believe the real thing is the real thing. But there’s no turning a blind eye to technology. It is time to get clever and use this new medium to our advantage. That is what Rangashankara is doing right now; it is open-heartedly engaging with anything that facilitates a connect with the community.

Can you speak about this community and its relationship with Rangashankara for the last 15 years?

It is amateur theatre that has been keeping this space vibrant. Out the 400 shows every year, the bulk is performed by amateur theatre groups who do it out of passion. We have kept the rent at ₹2,500. So if they make ₹5,000, they can pay the rent, pay for idli-coffee, the make-up man and the carpenter. They feel happy that they are able to perform Karnad, Sophocles or Shakespeare. That community is waiting to come back, it is a large contingent of theatre people. They are not dependent on theatre for their livelihoods.

I believe amateur theatre is such an intangible wealth — both in terms of what they give and what they get. Nobody can place a price on it. When human beings attach value without being commercially worried, it is very precious. That is the safety valve of theatre, and Rangashankara is that safety valve. We have stopped having theatre of great content for a while now. I am hopeful it will come back.

How do you feel as an actor about the lockdown?

The actor has an intense relationship with the world. This is the only way I know to live after having spent 45 years of my life performing. Suddenly, that has become an impossibility. In just a month after the lockdown, I began to feel a withdrawal. But that has not happened to the audience yet. They are living the routine of fear in their everyday lives, and have had no time to miss theatre. Music is still accessible, but theatre is such a physical art that it can happen only when the theatres open.

Do you think this is an opportunity to reimagine theatre?

I have been listening to Maya Krishna Rao’s “audio theatre”, if one may call it so, and have wondered if it is an emerging form. Something new will be born. I recall Abhishek Majumdar’s short story ‘Salt’. It is performed in Belgian by three actors. The imagery is so different, so is the narrative. Definitely there will be a churning.

What I am really worried about is the dignity of artistes. In a world where there is no money, dignity is the only thing they have. To protect dignity, one becomes arrogant. We, the theatre community, were not in intimate relationships, but the performance space bound us all. There are no profit and loss accounts between us. But now I am scared by the number of people who need help, how they will survive. The government, of course, doesn’t know we exist. Some of us who run theatre spaces came together as a collective and submitted a letter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. To tell him that we have been closed for several months and are not generating revenue; to slap fixed electricity and water charges on us is unfair. I just learnt that our case has been passed on to the Disaster Management Department! (laughs).

Are you thinking of reinventing the space? In terms of giving it a new dimension and meaning?

I am sure everyone is thinking of bringing people back when they reopen. The one common concern is how are we going to regain the confidence of people. With social distancing, we will not be able to have a full auditorium of 300 people but will be restricted to 100. In such a situation, how can we help groups recover their costs? You stage the play, then stream it, and earn the balance money. But digitising comes with a whole lot of other issues. The performances have to be monetised and that involves copyright issues. Right now, we are testing the legal template for this. It is going to be a new world and we are getting ready for it. Digital will be the new normal, a great amount of fatigue is going to set in, those magical moments that happen in the shared space of actor and audience will be gone for a while now.

So it has been a period of reflection and dreaming...

We have to repurpose our physical space. In these 15 years, it has been a transactional relationship. You buy your ticket and watch the play. You buy a sabudana vada and sit in the café, you buy a book and hangout in the bookstore. We want to think of more than the money that exchanges hands. We want to have poetry workshops, readings, and more. Typically, it should become home.

Can Rangashankara have that heart, that warmth of a home?

The biggest fallout of COVID is mental health. Each of us has been affected. We want to bring in a counsellor who will talk real. That is the kind of repurposing I am dreaming of. A group of Corona warriors used our space to pack food and supplies. That was a moment of enlightenment.

I feel life will become easier when you take the focus away from money. If someone had told me this six months ago, I would have said: ‘You must be joking!’ But Corona has been a moment of learning. We are here for something else, certainly not money. Indeed. That is the essence of theatre. Of all arts.

Will they, in a crisis, have the confidence to take shelter in Rangashankara? Can this double up as a hospital?

A few days after [the lockdown], we arranged sign language classes for ten of us. My dream is to have someone inside the theatre translating plays in sign language. Why are trans people seen only at traffic signals and not at the theatre? If we are evolved people practising the arts, all these issues have to be addressed. I am hoping that when we reopen, we will be more generous.