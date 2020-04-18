Ranga Shankara’s AHA storytelling ‘The Little Cloud’ goes digital

Here is a way to keep your kids gainfully engaged: Ranga Shankar’s AHA’s storytelling ‘The Little Cloud’ has gone digital with 22 stories in six languages by 15 of the country’s well-known and talented theatre artistes, including Arundhati Nag and Ratna Pathak Shah. The programme was streamed on Ranga Shankara’s YouTube channel starting on April 18. There will be two stories every morning, at 11 am and 11.20 am.

The six languages are Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Sign language. The storytellers are: B Jayashri (Kannada), Ratna Pathak Shah (English), Arundhati Nag (Kannada and English), Revathy (Tamil and English), Sihikahi Chandru (Kannada), MD Pallavi (Kannada and English), Padmavati Rao (Hindi and English), Adishakti (English), Ajeet Singh Palawat (Hindi), Anurupa Roy (English), Darius Sunawala and Arti Punwani (English), Ipshita Chakraborty Singh (Bengali), Kavya Srinivasan (Sign Language), Kapila Venu (Kutiyattam) and Sharanya Ramprakash (English).

Some of the stories include Gandharvasenaru Theerikondaru and Tenali Rama (B Jayashri), Emperor Akbar gets an Education (Ratna Pathak), Red Green Blue Yellow Bird and Tunta Tillu (Arundhati Nag), Dum Dum Dum and Jaana Kalla (Sihikahi Chandru), Sita in the Forest (Kapila Venu), The Cat’s Tale (Sharanya Ramprakash), Tea Party...for One (Anurupa Roy), Naak ki bani Soond and As Dear as Salt (Padmavati Rao), The Elephant’s Nose - Kan and Wonderful Christmas Gift (MD Pallavi), When the Dragons Came (Darius Soonawala and Arti Punwani), Stories of Bhima 1 and 2 (Adishakti), Rajar Mushkil (Ipshita Chakraborty), Chi Chi Chidiya (Ajeet Singh Palawat) and The Deaf Tree (Kavya Srinivasan).

“Today, more than ever before, as we look into the way we have conducted our lives and the kind of world we are going to bequeath to the little ones, we need to share stories with them. Stories that will enlarge their sense of self sufficiency, respect for others, sense of justice, sharing, caring and many more ways to negotiate and shape the different world ahead,” says Arundhati Nag, Artistic Advisor of Ranga Shankara.