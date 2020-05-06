Ranga Shankara presents live play readings every Thursday

Ranga Shankara brings to its audiences a new digital programme Maneyinda Manege every Thursday at 7.30 pm. The programme is a series of live play readings that bring together theatre makers from across geographies. Ranga Shankara can now bring together actors from all across the country in a way that is only possible via digital mediums. Every event is streamed live. Maneyinda Manege began April 30 with a reading of scenes from Girish Karnad's Tale Danda in Kannada. The Hindi version of Tale Dande, Rakt Kalyan, with script and screenplay by Sandeep Shikhar and conceived by S Surendranath, will be live streamed on May 7 at 7.30 pm.

“During these days of anxiety, where we are in a diabolical situation, unable to meet face to face — the theatre world is moving towards interesting innovations,” says Surendranath, who is also artistic director. “We need to be in touch with our friends as we remain at home. Ranga Shankara has also made several attempts in the recent past. The Maneyinda Manege: Live Play Readings programme is a new experiment in this direction.”

