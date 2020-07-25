Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: William Shakespeare
1. Born on July 26, 1856, this famous Irish playwright was one of the founders of the London School of Economics & Politics and helped form the Independent Labour Party. In 1925 he won a Nobel Prize in literature and then in 1939 he was awarded an Oscar for Pygmalion a screenplay he wrote. This was turned into the film My Fair Lady. Who was this literary giant who became the first person to win a Nobel and an Oscar award?
1. This is one of the most popular plays of all time, adapted numerous times for stage and film. The use of effects such as switching between comedy and tragedy to heighten tension and use of sub-plots to embellish the story have been praised as an early sign of the playwright’s dramatic skill. The names of the protagonists are so well known that they feature in the NATO phonetic alphabet. What play is this whose story of star-crossed lovers has been re-told hundreds of times over the years?
1. The highlight of the beautiful Palais Garnier, a 1,979-seat opera house in Paris is the seven-tonne bronze and crystal chandelier in the central ceiling. In May 1896, an accident happened killing a concierge. This, as well as the discovery of an underground lake inspired a 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux which became a hit play. What was the accident and the play it helped inspire?
1. The tagline for this 1895 play is ‘A Trivial Comedy for Serious People’. It is a comedy where the protagonists maintain fictitious personas to escape social obligations. The play trivialises marriage and satirises Victorian ways. The title of the play is alluded to many times within the play. At one time a character says “one has to be serious about something if one is to have any amusement in life.” What is this immensely popular play and who is the playwright?
1. This Pulitzer winning play tells the story of a southern family in crisis, especially the couple, Brick and Margaret (’Maggie the Cat’), and their interaction with Brick’s family over the course of one evening’s gathering. The title of the play comes from a phrase used to describe someone who is in a state of extreme nervous worry and also refers to a central character and her characteristics. What is the title?
1. This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revolves around Liliom, who works in an amusement park and whose romance with a young maid comes at the price of both their jobs. The play was a failure but the 1945 musical adaptation was a huge hit and a particular song from it became an anthem of sorts for a recently successful football club. What is the name of the musical and which football club’s fans sing a song from it?
1. This rock musical tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. To make the play accessible to the people he wrote for — artists in their 20s and 30s — the production invented the practice of offering daily ticket lotteries before a performance where the winners get premium seats at a bargain price. The title of the play comes from the main problem which artists had covering every month. Which award winning musical is this?
1. Tughlaq is a play which explores the psyche of Muhammed bin Tughlaq, the sultan of Delhi and his philosophies. The play is known for the multiple perspectives offered which shows how Tughlaq’s genius unfortunately brings about chaos and bitterness in his kingdom. Who is is this late iconic Kannada playwright who was awarded the Jnanpith, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple Filmfare awards?
1. ____ ka Tender by Ajay Shukla is a hilarious play about how a Mughal emperor built his era defining construction. The brilliant work of satire presents this monumental journey in modern terms with issues such as red tape, bureaucratic issues and corruption. Which emperor and what building is this play about?
1. This play by Edward Albee was first staged in 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple when they receive a younger couple as guests and the true relationship of their marriage quickly unravels before their guests’ eyes. The title is a reference to a song from Walt Disney’s Three Little Pigs but with a popular English author’s name replacing the character’s name in the song. The central characters keep singing this song throughout the play. What is the name of the Tony award winning play?