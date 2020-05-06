Prasar Bharati to telecast Bengaluru play

Prasar Bharati will be telecasting the play The Prophet and The Poet on May 7 at 10 pm, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Designed and directed by Vijay Padaki, a Founder-Trustee of Bangalore Little Theatre Foundation, The Prophet and The Poet is an internationally acclaimed play developed by Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT). It is based on the exchange of letters and articles between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore over 25 years, against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. The exchanges reveal how the two personalities differed significantly on many matters, including the form and content of the freedom movement. The differences widened over the years. However, they maintained genuine respect and love for each other in spite of the deep differences. It was the political maturity that prevailed in those times in India.

BLT was invited to stage the opening shows of the play at the places frequented by Gandhi and Tagore in their lifetime — Sabarmati Ashram, Santiniketan (Visva Bharati) and Thakurbadi-Jorasanko (Rabindra Bharati). The play had a command performance for the President of India.

There have been over 108 performances of the play since its opening all over India and abroad. The play has had productions outside India as well. In 2014 Prasar Bharati commissioned a tele-film of the play. The film was telecast several times over Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.