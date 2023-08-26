HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Play preview: Fourth Wall Theatre’s ‘Skewed’ explores society through a murder mystery

‘Skewed’ will be staged at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, on August 27.

August 26, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Praveen Sudevan
Skewed

Skewed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The murder mystery is among the most sought after genres in entertainment. The deluge of such series and films on OTT platforms proves its popularity. When many riveting stories are visualised into a film or a web series with high production values, would someone be keen on watching a murder mystery on stage?

Mahesh SP, the director and co-playwright of Skewed, a murder mystery by Fourth Wall Theatre, gives two reasons why someone will come to watch it: “Realistic performances and relatable text.”

“The conversations in the play reflect those we often encounter in our surroundings — be it the chatter echoing at a station, the discourse unfolding in the media, or even the dialogues among the public. We did not want to make this a regular murder mystery,” adds Mahesh.

Vilok V Kowsik, one of the co-writers of the play, prefers to call it a ‘socio-mystery’. The story revolves around Divya, a free-thinking writer who moves to Madikeri with her police officer husband. When her husband dies under mysterious circumstances, Divya is accused of his murder and faces scepticism from her former friends and acquaintances. The narrative thoughtfully explores the complex interplay between belief and scepticism, deftly portraying the myriad challenges that modern women confront daily. Amidst the investigation, the play explores Divya’s relationships, her accused status, and the anonymous stalker sending her letters.

The seed of Skewed came from Lamb to the Slaughter, a short story by Roald Dahl, which also has a wife, who is suspected of murdering her husband.

Fourth Wall’s team initially conceived Skewed as a typical murder mystery. But the makers chose to break away from the usual murder-case escalation, opting for changes that offer a fresh take. 

“After a few discussions, we wanted to focus on the human relationships and intricate character layers, eschewing gimmicks and twists. The play delves into authentic interactions and portrays the subject with realism,” says Vilok. 

The play, which premiered last December, has been staged six times — five of them getting a full house, according to Vilok. The play is written by Arvindh S Kumar and Gayathri Narayan apart from Mahesh and Vilok. It features Abhimanyu Bhupathi’s music and Vidya Pathikonda’s poetry. Soumya Pujari is the choreographer.

The play will be staged at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, on August 27. Tickets on bookmyshow.com

Related Topics

theatre / The Hindu MetroPlus / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.