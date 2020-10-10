Play on tribal and farmer communities selected for Indonesian-Indian theatre fest

Bengaluru

Bengaluru group Art Cross Theatre Main’s ‘Hum, Bharat Ke Log’ is among the eight plays at the festival

Renowned Urdu and Hindi playwright Habib Tanvir’s Hirma ki Amar Kahani was about a tribal community in India of the 1950s, caught in a conflict between the whims of a king, and the schemes of a new, supposedly democratic government. Though the play was written three decades later, the issues the tribal communities faced was still current.

When Sumit Acharya read the play another 30 years later (in 2019) he found the plot still relatable. Sumit’s theatre group, Art Cross Theatre Main, adapted and staged the play as Hum, Bharat Ke Log at Alliance Francaise last September. It has been selected for the Rangmanch - Theatre Festival of India in Indonesia.

“It is a satirical play, peppered with dark humour. It takes a look at the definition of development, tribal rights and movements,” says Sumit.

The festival will be online due to the pandemic. “The crew had to make an online version with the actors recording their bits and me remote-directing. Then, we put together all the bits,” says Sumit, “We had to make sure the editing was minimal so that it doesn’t feel like a movie. We have tried to maintain the essence of theatre.”

The Rangmanch festival will be on from October 9 to 11. For the festival passes, Whatsapp +919748487111