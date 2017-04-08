The madness of Teejan Bai

Even with a nasty sore throat and fatigue brought on by travel and age, Teejan Bai remains a formidable figure on stage. She is 71 but when she appears on stage, her trademark red sari tucked purposefully high around the ankles, a belt cinched around her waist, and her hair plaited long, it is instant theatre.

Add to that her typical swagger as she strides across the stage and her festooned tanpura held aloft like a mace. Bhima, she says, is her favourite character and it is he who is at the heart of Pandavani, the art of Mahabharata storytelling that Teejan Bai revived in the ’70s. “He is a bigger hero than Arjun, isn’t he? He stood at all times like a rock with his mace, and unlike the others, he wasn’t yearning for kingdom or power. His might was for the poor and the righteous.”

In Delhi for a ‘Meet the Masters’ series hosted by Sangeet Natak Akademi, Teejan was clearly not in her element but that didn’t prevent fans from jamming the small hall where her work was being documented. “I am getting old, I have a problem with my hearing but I can’t put down my tanpura yet. As long as people turn up to hear me, I will continue to sing,” she says.

She now has 212 students scattered around Delhi, Kolkata, Bilaspur, Raipur and Bhilai. There are also five in Paris. “I teach them in my language; they sing in their tongues the stories of Draupadi and Arjun,” she jokes. The great raconteur that she is, when Teejan tells her life story, it sounds almost as dramatic as the epic she has been recounting forsix decades. As an undernourished infant, she was dragged out of her home by a stray dog and given up for dead for six days. If a passer-by hadn’t seen the infant’s feeble movements she wouldn’t have survived.

An electric shock

Teejan often uses the word pagalpana (madness) to describe her passion for Pandavani. She recalls the moment her life changed: as a scrawny but headstrong girl of 12, belonging to the marginalised Pardhi tribe in Atari village off Bhilai, she stood transfixed, listening to her grandfather sing Pandavani. She had been playing truant all morning, playing kabaddi instead of helping her mother mind her six siblings or crafting straw mats and brooms to sell.

The word Teejan uses to describe the sensation of the moment is jhunjhuni—“current jaise”. For an entire week, she hid and listened to her grandfather recite stories. “My grandfather caught me listening one day and offered to teach. But I couldn’t tell my mother. So I would look after my brothers and sisters during the day and sneak out in the evenings. We didn’t have a door, just a straw mat across the entrance. I would move it aside quietly and sneak out.”

Teejan Bai has 212 students scattered around Delhi, Kolkata, Bilaspur, Raipur and Bhilai. There are also five in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I couldn’t sit or sleep. I would go to the fields to gather straw and dung but return home empty-handed. I couldn’t think beyond Pandavani. I would even dream of ways to sing; it was pagalpana,” she repeats. It wasn’t long before her mother found out. She was reciting Keechaka’s story to herself. “I was standing there with my tanpura raised when I felt my mother’s hand descend on my back with a jhaapad (slap). The next day, I ran away in a bullock cart to the next village, Chankhuri.”

Teejan was scraping a living out of weaving brooms when someone heard her sing. “They asked me to do katha in the village for 15 days. People would bring me food, I got ₹10,” she says.

High on drama

Soon, the story of the young girl and her musical storytelling spread fast around Bhilai. What Teejan practised was a rare form of Pandavani—‘kapalik’—requiring theatrics. Till she came on the scene, the popular version was ‘vedmati’, where the artiste sat on stage and sang and recited stories. Jhadu Ram Dewangan was the master of this art form.

Pandavani helped Teejan lift her family out of abject poverty. “The first sackful of rice I got as a gift for performing, I sold and used the money to build a roof for our hut. I even got a cow but we had no place to keep her,” she says. By 15, Teejan was travelling extensively. She had by then got some training in singing from a raagi, Umed Singh Deshmukh. The ‘gatha gayan’ (storytelling through music and dance) tradition is strong in the region, especially among marginalised communities like the Gonds.

“The reason why Teejan Bai made a big impact was because her storytelling connected Puranic heroes and heroines to the soil where she performed. They became local characters, people whose sorrows and dilemmas everyone could identify with. And what she did was powerful one-woman theatre,” says Anup Ranjan Pandey, Bastar-based scholar and music activist, who has studied the folkart traditions of the tribal belt.

Teejan has been across the globe with her tanpura, but isn’t too comfortable in the West. “I can’t stand the bland food. I hate bread and I can’t stand half-cooked eggs. But they respect you so much, so I have learnt to say ‘Bonjoo’ when they wish me in France. And all this hugging and hand-kissing by strange men… I used to find it atpata (strange) but now I am used to it,” she says.

The writer lives for music, dance, theatre, and literature.