Without a single word, this mime act urges you to stay home during the pandemic

Mime act ‘The Farewell’ urges people to stay home and safe during the new Coronavirus pandemic wave

On May 16, Hyderabad-based Nishumbita posted a two-minute mime act on its social media handles to spread awareness about staying home and staying safe. The mime titled The Farewell was planned, executed and shot soon after Telangana announced its lockdown from May 10 in the wake of the growing number of cases due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

Nishumbita was launched as an arts company in 1995 and has close to 100 people dedicated to staging diverse theatre productions from amateur and professional artistes. These projects are around issues of children, healthcare and the environment.

The Farewell highlights the pain and troubles of the people and families affected by the pandemic. Rammohan Holagundi who directed and enacted the mime says, “Everyday we get to know of some family or the other who have lost a member; they are not getting to see the faces of their loved ones, leave aside conducting the last rites. Death is being merciless.”

Artistes’ responsibility

Stills from ‘The Farewell’ by Nishumbita, Hyderabad

The act also highlights that no amount of pleading, begging and bribing will help anyone to get a glimpse of the loved ones who have died of COVID-19. The message is clear: instead of making matters worse and feeling absolutely helpless, stay at home and stay as safe as possible.

Rammohan says, “As artistes, it our duty to urge people to stay safe. As citizens if each one of us can dissuade 10 people from stepping out unnecesarily , it is a lot to one’s credit. The lockdown is meant to break the chain and make sure we are safe at home.”