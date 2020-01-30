A Koodiyattam fete at Panjal revives its heritage as a cultural space

About 29 kilometres North-East from Thrissur lies Panjal, a village that bridges the past and the present. Amidst agrarian villages nourished by the Nila, and imbibing the culture of both Palakkad and Thrissur, this place, its hues and life, is a favourite to many a scenarist and filmmaker. Panjal has always been associated with Vedas and Vedic rituals and it is believed to be an ideal place for performing various Athiraathram, ancient Vedic rituals.

It has also nourished traditional art forms such as Koodiyattam. The Lakshmi Narayana temple that stands facing the Athiraathram ground still reverberates with memories of Chakyars and their performances. The Koyappa Chakyar family in particular, had their Adiyantiram here.

The satire and the subversion of power relations in Chakyars’ Prabanda (narratives) could be seen carried forward in the works of native writers like Thuppettan. Nellikkattil Mamunnu Neelakantan Namboothiri, the present manager of the temple, recalls how there also existed a tradition of ‘Bharatam Vayana’ by Bharatabhatteri, a way of reading the Mahabharata for the devotees.

Painkulam Rama Chakyar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A group of enthusiasts and artistes came forward to revive this space and its heritage by restaging the annual performance of Koodiyattam, which was there until the 1980s. The fact that the event was revived in January, has great significance as well as it is the centenary of the late Painkulam Rama Chakyar’s arangettam (maiden performance on stage). By choosing the road not taken, he took bold steps to bring the art form outside the precincts of temples, to present before an international and eclectic audience. Commemorating the master thespian, a nine-day Koodiyattam festival, ‘Narmanavaham’, began by felicitating his disciples Kalamandalam Rama Chakyar, Kalamandalam Girija and Painkulam Narayana Chakyar.

As the name suggests, ‘Narmanavaham’ was more a celebration of the Vidushaka of Koodiyattam. In the performance of Kulasekhara’s play Subhadradhananjayam, focus was given to ‘Purushartha koothu’ performed as the ‘Nirvahanam’ of the vidushaka. The Purusharthas namely Vivadam, Vinodam, Vanchanam, Ashanam and Rajaseva were narrated respectively by Painkulam Narayana Chakyar, Margi Madhu, Ammannur Kuttan Chakyar and Kalamandalam Rama Chakyar. After six days of Purushartha, the first act of the play was performed for three consecutive days.

Painkulam Narayana Chakyar doing the Vidushakan Purappad | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While Margi Sajeev Narayana Chakyar, Ammannur Rajaneesh Chakyar, and Kalamandalam Rama Chakyar played Kaundinya during each of the Koodiyattam performances, Nepathya Yadu Krishnan, Kalamandalam Jishnu Pratap and Kalamandalam Sangeet enacted Arjuna, and Kalamandalam Haritha and Aparna Nangiar essayed Subhadra. The artistes were well-accompanied by the percussionists, whose zealous and untiring management off the stage, brought together actors of different schools, a practice that is rare in Koodiyattam.

Focus on vidushaka

The focus on vidushaka was highlighted through comprehensive talks on the topic by M V Narayanan, C K Jayanthi, and A N Krishnan. The organisers intend to continue the performance every year in the temple’s Oottupura involving actors from different schools, thus making it a real tribute to the renaissance man of the art, Painkulam Rama Chakyar.