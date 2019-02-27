In Ravana’s garden

A solo performance that is expected to fill the stage with diverse characters would be a challenge for any artiste. However, most Koodiyattam and Nangiarkoothu artistes are adept in this as they go back and forth to narrate a tale from the epics or from mythology. While doing so, the same performer enacts several characters and seamlessly moves from one character to the other.

Watch Nangiarkoothu exponent Kalamandalam Sindhu performing an episode from the Ramayana. “It is an episode from Sree Rama Charitham Nangiarkoothu, which was written and produced by Sathi chechi [Margi Sathi]. Sometime ago, I had taken ‘Hanumad-Sitasamwadham’, excerpted from the Sundarakandam of the Ramayana, and choreographed it for a recital in connection with a programme to pay homage to Painkulam Rama Chakyar,” says Sindhu.

The episode revolves around a captive Sita in Ashokavanam in Lanka. She is forced to endure an infatuated Ravana’s attempts to woo her. When all his efforts to win Sita’s heart fails, he attempts to kill her but is prevented by Mandodari, his wife. Sita loses hope and feels that she would never be rescued from her captor. That is when Hanuman, Rama’s emissary, appears before her and restores her confidence. Although she wonders if it is another of Ravana’s tricks, Hanuman shows her the ring that Rama had given him. “The nearly two-and-a-half-hour episode ends with Sita giving Hanuman one of her jewels to take back to Rama,” adds Sindhu.

The recital is at Theerthapada mandapam at 6.30 pm today (February 28), under the auspices of Sangeet Natak Academy’s Kutiyattam Kendra.