Mime artiste Kunal Motling weaves tales without words

November 24, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

In the realm of performing arts, the silent yet expressive art form of mime stands testimony to the power of non-verbal communication. Mime artistes, with their distinctive painted faces and exaggerated gestures, have captivated audiences for decades, weaving tales and emotions without relying on speech. “Mime can showcase every emotion and imagination through silence. Every day, we unknowingly communicate a lot through our body language. This a great tool to express effectively and is empowering,” says Kunal Motling, a Mumbai-based mime artist who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest. The performances often include imaginary objects and scenarios, inviting the audience into a world of make-believe.

Kunal was drawn to mimes when he was in college in 2008 through cultural festivals. “At my first mime act, the audience’s appreciation gave me confidence. I found myself effortlessly communicating through gestures and expressions,” adds Kunal, who went on to train under India’s noted mime artistes Niranjan Goswami and Bapi Das.

Kunal says that today, mime has a lot of scope as artistes explore new avenues of expression, collaborating across disciplines. Dealing with societal pressures wasn’t easy for Kunal when he decided to walk the road less travelled. His parents, like many others, wanted him to focus on academics and settle down with a Government job.

Kunal has come a long way since then. From using mime as a medium to speak up about mental health to empowering the street children of Mumbai and engaging with differently-abled children by teaching them the techniques, Kunal uses his art to create awareness about social issues.

“If you are emotionally strong, you can express yourself easily. Mime emphasises on using your imagination. Today, most children have drooping shoulders and a bent spine due to lifestyle modifications. Mime is a great platform to help school children discover how they can express themselves in ways beyond words. In the process, it enhances self confidence,” says Kunal, who also uses mime to address issues like Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Committed to spreading awareness about the art of mime, Kunal says: “The students have a big role to play. They are the next generation of mime artistes in India.”

