HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mime artiste Kunal Motling weaves tales without words

Mumbai-based mime artiste Kunal Motling talks about conveying emotions without uttering a single word. He will be participating in Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Mumbai-based mime artiste Kunal Motling, who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai-based mime artiste Kunal Motling, who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the realm of performing arts, the silent yet expressive art form of mime stands testimony to the power of non-verbal communication. Mime artistes, with their distinctive painted faces and exaggerated gestures, have captivated audiences for decades, weaving tales and emotions without relying on speech. “Mime can showcase every emotion and imagination through silence. Every day, we unknowingly communicate a lot through our body language. This a great tool to express effectively and is empowering,” says Kunal Motling, a Mumbai-based mime artist who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest. The performances often include imaginary objects and scenarios, inviting the audience into a world of make-believe.

Kunal was drawn to mimes when he was in college in 2008 through cultural festivals. “At my first mime act, the audience’s appreciation gave me confidence. I found myself effortlessly communicating through gestures and expressions,” adds Kunal, who went on to train under India’s noted mime artistes Niranjan Goswami and Bapi Das.

Kunal says that today, mime has a lot of scope as artistes explore new avenues of expression, collaborating across disciplines. Dealing with societal pressures wasn’t easy for Kunal when he decided to walk the road less travelled. His parents, like many others, wanted him to focus on academics and settle down with a Government job.

Mumbai-based mime artist Kunal Motling, who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai-based mime artist Kunal Motling, who will be performing at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kunal has come a long way since then. From using mime as a medium to speak up about mental health to empowering the street children of Mumbai and engaging with differently-abled children by teaching them the techniques, Kunal uses his art to create awareness about social issues.

“If you are emotionally strong, you can express yourself easily. Mime emphasises on using your imagination. Today, most children have drooping shoulders and a bent spine due to lifestyle modifications. Mime is a great platform to help school children discover how they can express themselves in ways beyond words. In the process, it enhances self confidence,” says Kunal, who also uses mime to address issues like Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Committed to spreading awareness about the art of mime, Kunal says: “The students have a big role to play. They are the next generation of mime artistes in India.”

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.