Memories that matter

To help audience familiarise with the theatre world that existed in the decades gone by, renowned theatre artistes of yesteryears recounted their experiences at “Rang Smaran”, a two-day event held at the Sahitya Akademi Auditorium. The intent was to enable the youth to understand the contribution of theatre groups from Delhi.

Four groups – Yatrik, Abhiyan, Dishantar and Delhi Art Theatre – all instrumental in giving a definite direction to theatre in Delhi had their members share their experiences of various plays that they staged. They highlighted the challenges, activities, history, processes and anecdotes related to the general theatre environment, performing spaces, audiences, modes of publicity, etc during those times. Presently, of the four groups only Yatrik is still active. The event organised by Natarang Pratishthan along with the Raza Foundation, set up by the late modern art painter S. H. Raza , was aimed at reviving old memories and recording an oral history of the work and contribution of these groups, which is not known to the present generation of theatre workers.

“The idea is to record an oral history for posterity and undertake a documentation of the old theatre groups of Delhi. Post-independence was really an exciting period with many emerging theatre groups but unfortunately there is no physical record of it. Our aim is to capture those moments and memories for the younger generation,” says Kirti Jain, co-ordinator, Rang Smaran. Previous editions of the journal, along with brochures, posters, books and media clippings from the personal collection of Nemichand Jain, have been digitally archived. “Archiving is a mammoth exercise and while over 75 per cent of material like books, magazines and press clippings have been sourced from Nemichand’s personal collection, we are also contacting different people to contribute,” Kirti points out.

Kirti Jain | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Rise of Punjabi theatre

Nostalgia gripped the veterans as they spoke about small incidents, painful moments, happy times, togetherness and bonding during the sessions that were engaging and engrossing. Members of the Delhi Art Theatre talked about how they got involved in the formation of the iconic theatre group. Popularity of Punjabi opera style theatre in Delhi in the 1950s and 1960s sky-rocketed with the productions of the Delhi Art Theatre, which though became inactive with the demise of its founder, thespian Sheela Bhatia, in 2008. Interestingly, after arriving in the capital from Lahore, Bhatia, a mathematics school teacher, started Delhi Art Theatre here in 1951 and subsequently produced plays in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindustani.

Among her plays, “Heer Ranjha”, “Ghalib Kaun Tha” and “Dard Ayega Dabe Paon” were quite popular with names like Kaifi Azmi and Begum Akthar. “Shielaji was brought up in a family where there was a tradition of singing folk songs and she introduced that into theatre here. It would be correct to say that she gave birth to the idea of opera theatre in India,” said Amba Sanyal, whose mother Swarnalata Sanyal was among the founding members of Delhi Art Theatre.

A short video clip featuring Shiela narrating the origin of the theatre group and recounting various anecdotes relating to it was also screened. Madan Bala Sidhu, Vinod Nagpal and Malavika Khanna were among others who shared tidbits of their association with the group.

Headed by Joy Michael, Yatrik theatre group has more than 280 productions to their credit. Active for more than 50 years, their repertoire included Sushma Seth, Bhaskar Ghose, Sunit Tandon and Avijit Dutt. Yatrik stages bilingual performances of theatre, music and dance in Delhi and is known for productions like ‘Azar-ka-Khwab’, ‘I Am Not Sheikh Chilli’, ‘9 Jakhoo Hill’.

Among the many topics that came up during the discussions was an absence of good original writing and translations that could be turned into plays.

Veteran theatre personality Rajinder Nath, who set up the Abhiyan theatre group in 1967 to produce original scripts never done in Hindi, said” “There is a drought of plays. Earlier, whenever there was a drama in Bengali and Marathi it used to come to me immediately. I have adapted into Hindi a lot of plays by Vijay Tendulkar and Vasant Dev; but now the sources have dried up and so Abhiyan is silent now. We are unable to come up with any new production. Our last play was in 2008.” Nath is known for productions like “Ghasiram Kotwal” and “Jaat Hi Puchho Sadhu Ki”. He directed Vijay Tendulkar’s “Anji”. and “Sakharam Binder”.

Members of Dishantar, founded in 1960s by Om Shivpuri, staged a total of 30 shows across the country. “My most cherished memory was of being Shivpuri’s student and how we rehearsed for several plays in his little garden patch,” said Anuradha Kapoor, former Director of the National School of Drama.

“It was like a school for us and we had a great learning experience. We had the feeling of being part of a larger modern Indian theatre movement,” she added.

Ramgopal Bajaj recollected the struggles of theatre people then to find spaces for rehearsals. Chetna Jalan spoke of travelling all over India with “Billi Chali Pehen Ke Joota” in a first class coupe booked for the group. “That was rayisiyat for us”, she laughed.