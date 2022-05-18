Melattur Bhagavata Mela from May 20

Melattur, near Thanjavur, gears up for the nine-day long annual Bhagavata Mela utsavam

The 82nd year Bhagavata Mela Nataka Mahotsav, organised by Melattur Bhagavata Mela Natya Nataka Sangam, will take place from May 20 to 27, at Sri Varadaraja Perumal Sannidhi, Melattur, near Thanjavur. Senior Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj is the chief guest. The annual festival opens on May 19, with preliminary rituals. Prahlada Charitam, the Bhagavata mela natakam, will be staged as the inaugural drama at 9.30 p.m. on Friday (May 20). The other Bhagavata Mela Natakams to be staged as part of the festival are: Harischandra part 1, and 2 (May 22 and 23 respectively); Seetha Parinayam (May 25), and Valli Thirumanam (May 26). Time: 9.30 p.m. Apart from the dance dramas the nine-day festival will also feature Kuchipudi, Sadir melam, mohiniyattam, and thematic dance performances by the students of different dance schools.

