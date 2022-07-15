Marathi play Prem-a-Bhang : Love beyond boundaries

The play offers a new definition of love

“I had read about two young people who prioritised parents above their love and ended their relationship without rebelling against their parents or harming themselves. This motivated me to tell this story ,” says director Suhas Barve whose new play Prem-a-Bhang is set to be staged on July 16 and 17 (at Lamakaan; 8pm). “Like Marathi abhangs that focus on love and devotion towards God, Prem-a-Bhang depicts that love is not just physical intimacy but is something beyond that.”

One-act play

Organised by Rangashankara Theatre Stream, the Marathi one-act play with a run time of 55 minutes begins with a woman and a man Jaai and Makarand (Snehal Ingole Padole and Suhas Barve) waiting for their partners at a park. They had agreed to meet there after six months. Now, a flashback reveals why: their love story and separation and the twist in their story.

Suhas, who works for a private bank is a lawyer turned theatre actor-director. He has directed more than 20 plays in 11 years. He reveals the script for the play is based on a story by Pune-based Dhanada Kulkarni. The play was bought at Paresh Agency, a bookshop in Pune which has theatre-related books/scripts of plays in Marathi.