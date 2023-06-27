Lokesh Kumar on ‘Hebbala’: ‘Proverbs are the soul of the play’

June 27, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Lokesh Kumar K, aka Lokesh Comedy Khiladigalu, and Dingri Naresh co-direct a Kannada play, Hebbala. The play is written by Kannada film director Jayatheertha (known for hit films including Beautiful Manasugalu and Bell Bottom ). “There is humour and we believe proverbs are the soul of this play,” says Lokesh. “We decided to make it a children’s play and have young people, students and working professionals, act in it. It has a rustic look and feel.”

Lokesh started off as a contestant in the popular Kannada show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 1. “It has been eight years and I am still a part of the show and am grateful to it and the makers for making me a household name and providing me a platform to showcase my talents. It is this show that became my springboard to fame and also opened doors for me in films and serials.”

Lokesh, founded the Chiguru Kala Kuteera, in Yelahanka six months ago. “We promote classical dance and folk art forms besides theatre. I started Chiguru Kala Kuteera as I felt north Bengaluru hardly has any theatre activities and I had to drive to south Bengaluru to watch plays.”

Actor Dingri Naresh, an alumni of Neenasam School of Drama, joins Lokesh as co-director for Hebbala. “We wanted actors to understand what theatre actually meant,” says Lokesh. “It not only helps shape the over-all personality but also teaches you to be self sufficient.”

Towards that end, Lokesh says, they decided to make the young actors take the onus of marketing the play as well. “We cycled in and around Yelahanka for two days with the play’s banners, announcing our play. It was just like in the old times.” Lokesh has acted in over 30 films and awaits the release of Gelaya directed by Mahender Dhanu, 13 with Pramod Shetty and Nave Bhagyavantaru.

Hebbala will be staged at Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka New Town, on June 25, 4pm. Tickets ₹150, will be available on Chigaru Kala Kuteera website or call 9980525144.

