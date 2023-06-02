ADVERTISEMENT

Kathputliyan Theatre Group presents...

June 02, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Watch two Hindi plays ‘Pashmina’ and ‘Didi IAS’, written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Zafer Mohiuddin

Shilpa Anandraj

Director Zafer

Kathputliyan Theatre Group (KTG) will stage two plays — Pashmina and Didi IAS —both written by Mrinal Mathur and directed by Zafer Mohiuddin (founder of Kathputliyaan Theatre Group).

Ask him what inspired him to choose these specific plays and Zafer says: “Pashmina revolves around a journey of loss and grieving and is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. It follows the journey of an old couple who lose their young son. They are victims of circumstances and the story moved me. I had to bring it to the stage. Didi IAS is a satirical comedy on our bureaucracy. I do not want to give out details about the play as I do not want to spoil it for the audience.”

A still from the play ‘Pashmina’

Both plays premier with these shows in Bengaluru and will travel to Delhi in June, says Zafer revealing that the plays, though fictional in content, will be staged in a realistic manner.

Hindi theatre is picking up in Bengaluru, Zafer says. “We have a cosmopolitan crowd and are expecting a full house for both shows. Yet, there are hardly any sponsors for Hindi theatre. I feel more corporates should come up with funds for theatre so that we can keep the performing arts alive.”

The plays will be staged at Alliance Francaise on June 4 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, respectively. Tickets are priced at ₹250 and are available on BookMyShow.

