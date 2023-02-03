Kalyan Theatre presents Priyadarshi Ashok: a play celebrating the great emperor

February 03, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Bengaluru-based theatre group Kalyan Theatre will stage a Hindi play — Priyadarshi Ashok . “The play presents a new historical perspective on the great king Ashoka. It is a result of my quest to understand the mysterious king, get an insight into the psyche of a misunderstood regent, accursed to become a king by the whims of destiny,” says Mathura Kaluny, the director and playwright.

He adds, “As the title says, the play celebrates the legendary king. He has always been my favourite personality. Years ago, when I lived in Kolkata, I would spend hours in the National Library reading up anything on Ashoka. He was so great that we even have the Ashoka chakra on our National Flag. What fascinated me was his life and I felt there was something more that led to his tranformation from a great king to a Buddhist monk.”

Hence, Mathura undertook research on King Ashoka. “After years of study, I had enough material to write a book. But, with my work, theatre and life, it took a backseat. But, a few years ago, my friends felt I should bring my research to life on stage and using that material I wrote the play Priyadarshi Ashok.”

During my research, shares Mathura: “I discovered how vast his empire was. Today if we measured it, it would spread from Orissa to Iran and from Afghanistan up to Kerala! Such was his greatness! Similarly it was intriguing to study how he ruled his kingdom, implemented laws and so on — he was a fascinating persona indeed.”

Mathura, a known Hindi playwright is also the artistic director of Kalayan Theatre Group, which he founded in 1988. He has written 19 plays and directed and produced over 38 under the Kalayan banner. Running a Hindi theatre group, has been enjoyable but not easy. “We were one of the first Hindi theatre groups in Bengaluru. Those days not many were interested in watching a Hindi play. We would literally call people into the theatre to watch our plays. That is how we started off. But, the journey has been great.”

The Hindi play Priyadarshi Ashok will be staged in Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur on February 3, 4 and 5 at 7.30pm, and 3.30pm and 7.30pm, respectively.

Tickets, priced at ₹400, are available on BookMyShow

