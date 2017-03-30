A complete portrait of Ravana

Ashokavanikamkam, the fifth act of Shakthibhadra’s play Aschrachootamani written in the eighth century, is considered an acid test for a Koodiyattam actor in lead roles. It comprises solo portrayals of Ravana spread across 14 days of presentation and proceeds through three phases of acting namely, Purappad, Nirvahanam and Natakam.

Lovelorn Ravana

In this act, the dominant emotions of Ravana, known for his egoism, valour and zeal, is that of a lovelorn man, completely engrossed in his longing for Sita.

Koodiyattam actor Kalamandalam Jishnu Pratap, also a teacher in the faculty of Koodiyattam at Kerala Kalamandalam, is striving to present the complete Ravana of Ashokavanikamkam at the Natyagriha of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. This attempt would make him the first non-Chakyar to enact this.

Kalamandalam Jishnu Pratap | Photo Credit: KK Gopalakrishnan

After three days of the recital, Jishnu says that “the programme will be continued at the same venue as per the availability of the hall.” Jishnu does not have many predecessors even among the Chakyars on account of the challenging and demanding techniques involved in the presentation.

An interesting element of the Nirvahanam is that incidents of earlier acts such as Mayasitankam and Jatayuvadhamkam are enacted solo by the actor essaying Ravana.

“The performance series is not sponsored by any agencies or individuals. So the entire expenses are met from our pocket. Fortunately, none of the artists associated with the recital are charging any fee for their participation. Since they know the significance of the effort, and the nature of stage experience that percussion artistes can earn through this presentation, they have come forward to support this venture,” says Jishnu. Earlier Ashokavanikamkam was not a part of the syllabus of the Kerala Kalamandalam. When the post graduation course was introduced, the play was included in the curriculum and thus the students got a chance to study it from none other than thespian Kalamandalam Rama Chakyar.

Nevertheless, they hardly get a chance to present it, not even select episodes. It is a fact that venues are still limited for non-Chakyars.

Defining act

Since it is a solo act for 14 days with a great deal of emphasis on subtle acting (sookshmabhinaya), the stage experience that an artiste gets through its successful stage presentation refines the actor in him both mentally and physically. This is also the challenge that Ashokavanikamkam poses for any seasoned actor.

Jishnu Pratap succeeded in presenting a captivating recital on the second day of Ravana’s Nirvahana.

The solo act that spans for almost two hours and thirty minutes focussed on the slokas Swargastree... and Indranimaham... followed by a detailed enactment of Kailasodharanam and Parvathiviraham, in which he was at his best.

Since most of the acts are enacted while the actor stands on a peetam (wooden stool), it calls for concentration and absolute physical control on the part of the performer.

Moreover, he also has to portray different facets of the vibrant demon king.

Contact 9961635178