Join the HandleBards as they take on Romeo and Juliet on July 18

18 July 2020 15:53 IST

Join the HandleBards in a live streaming event held in association with Imbroglio Productions on July 18.

Actors Lucy, Tom, and Paul will explore the Bard’s characters in Living Room Live with the HandleBards!, which will include a workshop.

Divyesh Bhandari, director, Imbroglio Productions, says: “The HandleBards used to come down to Bengaluru every year and they had a tour planned in the coming months. Because that could not happen, we thought of doing an online show. Every time they came to the city, they did a workshop. They have done puppetry for Romeo and Juliet. So, the live event will have that, clips of previous shows, and live theatre followed by the workshop. It is a mix of everything.”

He adds that the workshop will include games, exercises and icebreakers.

The tickets cost ₹350. He says, “Proceeds will go towards three theatre artistes in Bengaluru struggling financially. They were working in schools and now, at this point of time, theatre is not being given importance. Even the schools can’t be blamed because they have limited hours to complete their syllabus.”

Visit bookmyshow.com. The event starts at 6 pm and is 1 hour 15 minutes long.