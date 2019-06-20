Theatre

Brevity is the soul of wit

SP Sreekumar (left) and Sunil Sukhada in a scene from ‘Tarson’

SP Sreekumar (left) and Sunil Sukhada in a scene from ‘Tarson’   | Photo Credit: KK NAJEEB

Jayaprakash Kuloor’s Tarson, which was staged in Thrissur, featured Sunil Sukhada and SP Sreekumar

Jayaprakash Kuloor is a master of crisp scripts. His plays are never too lengthy, yet always robust with content. A recent staging of Kuloor’s Tarson in Thrissur with actors Sunil Sukhada and SP Sreekumar in the lead roles proved to be an hour-long entertainer.

In Tarson, Sreekumar, who rose to popularity through the popular teleserial Marimayam on Mazhavil Manorama, proved that he is no less an actor on the stage as well. With just two actors on the stage, the play manages to hold the viewers’ attention. Sreekumar plays an eccentric young man who ambushes a successful film producer, played by Sunil. The play revolves around the hilarious events that unfold afterwards.

Jayaprakash Kuloor

Jayaprakash Kuloor   | Photo Credit: S RAMESH KURUP

So where does the name ‘Tarson’ fit in ? ‘Of course, it’s a reference to one of the hit movies from the producer who’s mugged in the play,” says Kuloor. “It can also stand for ‘tar,’ or asphalt, which is sticky, dark, black, dirty… and I’ve spelt it ‘son,’ not ‘zan.’ See? The dirty, sticky son!” he says with his characteristic quirky humour.

Directed by Kuloor himself and presented by Duos Theatre, the play featured a minimalistic set designed by Francis Chirayath. Tarson was staged at Kerala Sahitya Academi, Thrissur.

