Jamming with the rock ‘n’ roll greats

On December 4, 1956, a foursome of young up-and-coming music makers met by chance at Sun Records Studio in Memphis. They were Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash, who hadn’t yet experienced the meteoric success that history had in store for them. The impromptu jam session that ensued under the watchful eye of studio-owner Sam Philips was luckily recorded by an alert sound engineer, and a newspaper article in the Memphis Press-Scimitar went as far as to dub the gathering as the Million Dollar Quartet. A similarly named jukebox musical, a dramatisation of that seminal moment in rock ‘n’ roll story, opened more than a decade ago in a regional theatre in Florida. Directed by Ian Talbot,Million Dollar Quartet (MDQ) went on to enjoy successful runs at Broadway, Chicago, Las Vegas and the West End at London, and this week, it arrived in Mumbai, where Presley has always been big.

The Mumbai run, organised by Blank Slate, comes at the heels of an extensive UK tour since September 2016. Australian star Jason Donovan initially toplined the cast as Philips in this first ever national tour since the show’s original year-long UK run at the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre in 2011. There have been cast changes but the holdovers who have stuck through the entire tour and are now in Mumbai are actor/musicians Martin Kaye, Matt Wycliffe and Robbie Durham.

True to character

Durham, who plays the mercurial Cash, has a slew of musical theatre credits to his name. His debut EP (released in October), with several Cash covers in which he unerringly channelises the rock icon’s characteristically deep baritone, highlights his suitability for the part. Kaye has been playing Lewis since 2011, first as part of the musical’s US tour and then in its Las Vegas production. His unruly curls certainly evoke Lewis’ head shakin’ verve, but it is his devil-fingered proficiency at the keyboard that makes him the perfect likeness of ‘The Killer’ he’s enacted over 2,000 performances. On his part, Wycliffe cut his teeth playing music legends Buddy Holly and Bob Gaudio in successive West End productions, before taking on Perkins for this tour. Like Durham, he’s released a debut album this year which features tracks from his shows — all tributes to the greats but delivered with a panache that's entirely his own. Recent additions to the cast include Rhys Whitfield as Presley, and Peter Duncan as Philips.

The roster of songs that feature in MDQ are drawn from each legend’s vaunted repertoire of chartbusters rather than those (mostly country and gospel) that were actually performed at the jamming session, although there are a few overlaps like the anti-war song ‘Down By The Riverside’, the gospel number ‘Peace in the Valley’ and Chuck Berry’s ‘Brown Eyed Handsome Man’. These are all performed by the entire ensemble, to likely conjure up that whiff of musical communion achieved during that spur-of-the-moment convergence of talents. The rest of the numbers are led by a performer each with the exception of Perkins’ ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, which has contentiously always been attributed to Presley, so a group effort could possibly set the ground for a settling of old scores. This format of blending the old with the new (at least relatively) allows the play, via Philips as the de facto narrator, to hark back to a time when the young rock ‘n’ roll titans showed much promise and potential, while also giving us a sense of where their musical journeys ultimately took them, with their classic hits still familiar even decades later.

Progressive stance

An interesting nugget is associated with the ebullient brunette seated on the piano’s fall board in the most famous photograph featuring the quartet. She was Marilyn Evans, Presley’s guest, and her voice can be heard in the historic recording requesting Lewis’ bluesy ‘End of The Road’, a single taped just one month earlier. Her identity has been shrouded in mystery, and in the more widely circulated prints of the iconic still, she’s almost always cropped out of the frame. A Chicago Tribune article tracked her down in 2008, and it wasn’t entirely surprising that the former Las Vegas showgirl didn’t quite consider the occasion to be one of her life’s highlights. However, MDQ fashions a fictitious Elvis girlfriend, Dyanne, out of these hazy particulars. Written in as a talented singer/musican in her own right rather than just arm candy for a legend, Dyanne will be played by the show’s resident choregrapher Jennifer Caldwell, who gets to chime in with a couple of signature ballads of her own — the R & B classics ‘Fever’ and ‘I Hear You Knockin’’ — doing rather more than just being an antidote to the testosterone all around. Hopefully the musical will also do more than just allude to the featured music’s black roots.

