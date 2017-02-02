It’s play time

Like any teenager, as the Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) steps into adulthood, it’s reflecting on its existence and goals of theatre in the country. When Waman Kendre, Director of National School of Drama announced “Whose Theatre Is It Anyway?” as the theme of the 19th edition last week, it seemed the theatre fraternity is keen to debate the churning in stage craft. “I am eagerly awaiting this discourse as it will bring forth divergent views with both arguments for and against being expected to be debated upon,” observes Kendre in a conversation pointing to

Waman Kendre | Photo Credit: PHOTO: SHANKER CHAKRAVARTY

the three-day discussion where leading Indian personalities like Mohan Harish, Arun Mukherjee, Usha Ganguly and Rudra Prasad among others will explore if the genre belongs to the playwright actor and director or the ownership is shifting towards designers, technicians and critics. And where does audience figure in all this.

Continuing with the introspective mood, the theme of national seminar has been decided as “Actor at Vanishing Point”. Kendre says, “This is bound to turn the spotlight on the actor in different forms of theatre like folk, classical and contemporary in order to examine his/her role as that of a communicator, a medium or a thinking person and contribution while also seeking find answers as to whether it is diminishing and where does he/she stand as of now.”

This year’s edition keeping with the past reflects some changes while keeping the original mandate of the festival intact that is showcasing plays from India and world to students, lovers and practitioners of theatre. The 21-day event will treat theatre lovers of six cities including New Delhi, Kurukshetra, Pune, Agartala, Hyderabad and Patna to great theatre performances from across India and 12 countries. The foreign participants are from England, Russia, Italy, Israel, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. This time a record of 602 entries from India and 70 from abroad were submitted to the selection committee. Among these the short-listed 94 productions will be staged, including 14 from abroad with one from Israel unable to make it due to logistic problems. These performances in various forms promise the audience entertainment, education, enlightenment and enrichment.

However, the absence of Pakistan and China, the immediate neighbours, in this Mahotsav seems to have invoked much interest. Kendre clarifies, “There is nothing more than what meets the eye. Pakistan did send the entries but the selection committee did not deem them meeting the criteria. In case of China, with whom we have a memorandum of understanding for exchange of plays, they had nothing to offer.”

Denying any interference of any sort from the Government, Kendre reminds that NSD is an autonomous body and contrary to the perception of any intrusion, he states,“So far as my experience is concerned, I have received support. In case of any idea or venture we need to convince the Ministry and once that is done there is complete backing.”

On being asked if growing exponentially will make a dent on the quality , Kendre avers, “We have been constantly guarding against this natural tendency. In fact the selection committees (SCs) are given one and only mandate that is to be guided by quality and nothing else.” Explaining the process, he shares that each group in SC after watching a fixed number of plays allocated to it makes its preference list which is then submitted to the advisory board, which in turn makes the final list by choosing the top ones from each list.

For Kendre, this edition sees a qualitative as well as quantitative expansion. “We are seeing participation from different parts of the country so there will be a play in Maithili and also in Tiwa a dialect of Assamese. Additionally we have added one more city to last year’s four to increase our concerted effort to take best theatre performances across the country.”

Stressing on the importance of the event, Kendre says, participation here makes a great impact. “BRM has become a platform where a play selected and staged attains a status symbol because of intrinsic intense competition and stringent selection process. Once staged, at least 10 to 20 shows of the drama are assured.” It is not the just viewing experience that is important. According to the director, BRM is a confluence of all those attached and attracted to theatre making it a great place to learn and unlearn too.

Taking his case, Kendre whose play “Mohe Piya” is part of the fixture, says, “Bharat Rang Mahotsav enriches my vision and thinking. Each year I become aware of new designs, styles, angles and texts showing any number of possibilities of doing theatre. All this pushes me to think.” Pausing for a while, he adds, “All this experience I have garnered so far will definitely help me as a director for the next 10 to 15 years,” he quips.

Kendre heading NSD since 2013 feels that the institution has been able to spread itself within the country but also increased its presence globally. “As the premier theatre institution we are trying to bring in all the elements of Indian theatre practice to our institution and also showcase it widely. Besides that we are make our presence felt in far flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and other North-East States by holding seminars, training sessions, workshops and festivals.” Moving to world stage, NSD has been chosen as the president of Asia-Pacific Bond of Theatre Schools and vice chairman of Global Alliance of Theatre Schools.

The highlights

Presenting the unknown facets of the country’s theatre form, the focus of Indian Narratives this time is on Ojapali from Assam, Kirtan from Maharashtra and Marsiya from Uttar Pradesh. “These along with the classical, folk performances and modern plays will show the depth and width of Indian theatre,” says Kendre. As is the practice, there will be three tributary plays “Madhyamavyayogam”, “Pebet” and “Gadal Gunda” paying tribute to Indian theatre masters, Kavalam Narayan Pannikar, Heisnam Kanhailal and Prem Matiyani. This apart there will be five plays – “Natya-Katha: Krshna”, “Noti Kironshashi”, “Dharamjudh”, “Rakt-Abhishek” and “Welcome Zindagi” by living theatre luminaries Sonal Mansingh, Bibhash Chakraborty, Dr. Arjun Deo Charan, D.P. Sinha and Prof. Suresh Bharadwaj. As nothing is better and richer than experience, BRM’s Living Legend Series brings in luminaries to share their knowledge and provide valuable inputs. This year talks will be by Savitra, a leading theatre actor and wife of H. Kanhailal, Jatin Das, painter and Govind Nihalani, the filmmaker.