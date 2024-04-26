April 26, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Sruti Meher Nori and Nitish Pandey from Hyderabad wear many hats. The duo not only run Sharp Notes, a creative agency during the day but are passionate theatre practitioners in the evenings. The duo who are founders of the theatre group Play of Shiva, turn directors, set designers and actors for their new Hindi play The 3rd Law? (with reference to Newton’s Third Law) to be staged on May 4.

Sruti and Nitish have crafted the script from a story by Suryanath Tripathi. “This play is unique, visually engaging and special because it is being staged for the first time,” says Sruti.

Audience interaction

The 3rd Law?, a monologue with audience interaction is set in North India. A teenager (played by Kunal Satyajit) runs his life based on Newton’s third law of Motion (i.e. For every action , there is an equal and opposite reaction) and travels to Delhi and Benaras where he meets new people. “In this journey, he is introduced to the concept of Karm Phal (Fruits of Actions) explained by Lord Krishna in Bhagavad Gita; he derives a parallel between Newton’s action and reaction with Karm and Phal,” explains Sruti.

Journey of realisation

The protagonist’s interaction with four male and female characters (played by Nitish and Sruti) during his travels helps evolve his thought process; he takes the audience along with him on this journey of realisation. “He realises life is much more than just action and reaction; what we do is important because we reap that as well.”

Different elements

Visuals and music (recorded) are an integral part of the play. The space and the trees near the stage at Lamakaan are also incorporated into the set to depict a shift in cities. Lighting, shadow silhouette (for an old woman), artworks (of a house, balcony and a banyan tree) and projection of images are being readied to add to the backdrop and bring out the mood and flavour of a city.

The two-year-old group has done three plays till now and hopes to carve a niche in the theatre circuit with this fourth play.

The 3rd Law? will be staged on May 4 from 8pm onwards at Lamakaan; Tickets ₹200 on bookmyshow.com