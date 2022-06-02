Sifar Theatre makes a comeback on the city’s theatre circuit with ‘Almost Flawless’ to be staged at Rangbhoomi Spaces on June 5

Sifar Theatre makes a comeback on the city’s theatre circuit with ‘Almost Flawless’ at Rangbhoomi Spaces

Travel and a Theatre in Education (TIE) diploma from the National School of Drama had kept actor-director and founder of Sifar theatre group Feroze MNA away from the stage for three years. Now the actor-director of Sifar Theatre is set to break the sabbatical with the staging of Almost Flawless on June 5.

A 70-minute black comedy in English, Urdu and Hindi, Almost Flawless has so far had eight shows in Hyderabad, Thrissur, Kochi and Bengaluru. It was last staged in Hyderabad in 2019.

Chandra Singh Shekhawat and Feroze play the roles of, respectively, an aspiring actor and a Muslim poet whose life turns upside down. “The actor wants peace and the poet seeks rights; the duo is in search of Charlize Goblin who promises them ‘sukoon shehar and haq nagari’. The wait and search continue,” says Feroze.

A scene from the play ‘Almost Flawless’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Written and directed by Feroze, the devised production is structured as absurd theatre and is based on true incidents. “The dark comedy has an important undertone,” he adds. While Sowmya K handles the set design, lighting and sound is by Ajay Yadav.

Happy to return to the theatre circuit, Feroze says, “We were all away doing different things but thanks to the pandemic, we returned home.” With Sifar’s theatre workshop set to begin in June, the group is giving shape to its theatre plans.

( Almost Flawless to be staged at Rangabhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli on June 5 at 7 30pm; Tickets: ₹ 200; bookmyshow.com and at the venue)