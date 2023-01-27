Comedy Threesome promises cheerful company in Hyderabad this weekend

January 27, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Who does not enjoy laughter? Hyderabad-based Natyaved theatre group collaborates with Unmasked Productions to bring Comedy Threesome, a collage of three comic short plays on stage.

“Comedy Threesome is for those who love a good laugh. It will entertain theatre lovers in different ways,” promises Natyaved co-founder Thakur Honey Singh.

The Hindi production features The Surgery, an adaptation of Anton Chekov’s eponymous play directed by Kedar Subedar of Unmasked Productions; Andh Vishwas, written and directed by Thakur Honey Singh; and Bulaya Kyo?, written and directed by Natyaved’s co-founder Bob Christo. While the duration of The Surgery and Andh Vishwas is 15 and 20 minutes each, Bulaya Kyo? runs for 25 minutes.

The Surgery is set in a dentist’s clinic while Andh Vishwas turns the focus on a superstitious family. Through farce and situational comedy, the plays bring to the fore the mayhem caused when things go out of control. Bulaya Kyo? is a dark comedy centred around two friends who find a dead body by the roadside.

Honey Singh has been active in theatre for nine years and has worked with Sutradhar and KissaGo theatre groups.

Natyaved was launched six months ago. The team had earlier staged Pardon at Lamakaan and Rangbhoomi Spaces in October and November 2022. “We are working on stories written by eminent playwrights but now we plan to bring as many original plays as possible,” says Honey Singh.

Comedy Threesome will be staged at Lamakaan on January 28 and 29; 8 pm; Tickets: ₹ 200 on bookmyshow and at the venue.