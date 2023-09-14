HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

The play ‘How Does my Garden Grow?’ reflects on people being judged for their choices

Staged by Hyderabad-based theatre group Kriti Stories, the devised production brings negative traits to the fore

September 14, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
Actors during rehearsals

Actors during rehearsals | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Parenting choice and judgement are two significant words in the play How Does My Garden Grow? To be staged by Hyderabad-based Kriti Stories on September 15 and 16, the 90-minute devised production deals with a challenge most parents face: Being judged by people all the time and also how certain choices are scrutinised. “The theme is on the choice of being parents around which narratives are built,” says director, Pallavi Verma Minnaganti. The play in English with a bit of Hindi deals with different kinds of people including those who do not want to have children or wish only to adopt. “If they are making a conscious choice, it’s their life. Why not normalise this choice?” asks Pallavi.

Pallavi Verma

Pallavi Verma | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Creating an ensemble of artistes, playing a few theatre games and discussing ideas to create a script from scratch are the high points of this production. Pallavi had earlier done two devised shows - Elephants Never Forget (2021) and Leher (2022) and was working with some artistes for another play in July, which did not materialise. When the group randomly discussed topics during a chai-break, most artistes dwelled on the same issues. Pallavi began guiding artistes to work on archetypes, flesh out characters’ personalities and create worlds around them. “Since the story was open-ended, we also had input from the teaml.”

Artistes during a rehearsal session

Artistes during a rehearsal session | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Nearly 12 artistes rehearsed for around two months to create imagery with abstract performances. Contact improv games, body percussion (exercises where one uses body parts, hands, fingers, feet and mouth to make music), physical exercises, and a bit of poetry are part of this devised production. Creating an airport scene with a sportswoman and media on stage is Pallavi’s favourite in the play, where ‘an answer’ is symbolically represented with a bottle. “She (sportswoman) is successful in her field and opts for surrogacy. Her point is, ‘I am at a place where I can make this choice. So let me be and don’t judge.’ She tries to come out of the situation by avoiding the ‘bottle’ but news reporters try to get ‘the bottle’.”

How Does My Garden Grow? to be staged at Rangbhoomi Spaces in Gachibowli on September 15 and 16 at 7 .30pm; Tickets: 300 on bookmyshow.com

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.